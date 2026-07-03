Happy Independence Day! I’m off this week as my husband and I head to D.C. to join the America 250 celebrations on the National Mall. But I didn’t want to go without a patriotic post to help celebrate this day. You know how important I think it is to be on the record.

Full disclosure - I tapped AI to help with this post. I just wanted some quick facts, but I don’t ever want to pretend the AI voice is my own, so please read with that in mind.

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Enjoy this joint effort by me and my AI pal, Grok. Here are some quick facts about the symbols of our nation. Impress all your friends this Independence Day with your wealth of knowledge and history. After all, don’t people love hearing historical lectures at parties? I know I do!

Here are some quick facts about the symbols that tell the story of our shared journey toward “a more perfect Union.”

1. The Stars and Stripes: Betsy Ross and the Flag That United a Nation

The American flag is perhaps our most recognizable symbol, with its 13 red-and-white stripes and field of stars. According to enduring legend, upholsterer Betsy Ross of Philadelphia sewed the first one in June 1776 after a visit from George Washington, Robert Morris, and her uncle George Ross. Washington reportedly brought a sketch with six-pointed stars; Ross suggested five-pointed ones, demonstrating a single-fold-and-cut technique for efficiency.

While historians debate the exact details (the story gained popularity over a century later via her descendants), the Continental Congress formalized the design on June 14, 1777: 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 white stars on a blue field, representing the original colonies. Red symbolizes valor, white purity, and blue vigilance and justice. As new states joined, stars were added—reaching 50 in 1960. The “Betsy Ross flag” with its circle of stars remains a beloved early variant, embodying equality and unity.

2. The Bald Eagle: Majesty Chosen for Strength and Independence

In 1782, after several committees struggled, Secretary of the Continental Congress Charles Thomson finalized the Great Seal featuring a prominent bald eagle. Thomson replaced an earlier white eagle with the American bald eagle—a bird native only to North America—symbolizing supreme power, freedom, and resilience.

The eagle holds an olive branch (peace) in one talon and 13 arrows (war) in the other, its head turned toward the olive branch to show preference for peace while remaining prepared to defend. Benjamin Franklin famously preferred the turkey, calling the eagle a bird of “bad moral character,” but Congress chose the eagle for its grandeur and associations with ancient republics like Rome - and aren’t we glad? Imagine running around kicking communist ass with a turkey as your national symbol?

3. The Liberty Bell: Proclaiming Freedom’s Call

Commissioned in 1751 by the Pennsylvania Assembly for the State House (now Independence Hall), the bell was cast in London and arrived in Philadelphia in 1752. Inscribed with Leviticus 25:10—“Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants Thereof”—it rang to summon lawmakers and mark public events.

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It famously tolled for the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 (though the exact story has some legend mixed in). The bell cracked over time and was retired from active ringing, but it became a powerful abolitionist symbol in the 19th century and a national icon of liberty. Now housed in Philadelphia, its distinctive crack only adds to its character as a testament to endurance.

Maybe we need some more Liberty Bells to ring in modern America.

4. The Statue of Liberty: A Gift of Friendship and Enlightenment

Officially titled “Liberty Enlightening the World,” this colossal figure was a gift from the people of France to the United States, dedicated on October 28, 1886. Sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi designed it, with engineer Gustave Eiffel (of tower fame) creating the internal framework. France funded the statue; America built the pedestal.

Lady Liberty holds a torch symbolizing enlightenment and a tablet inscribed with July 4, 1776. Broken chains at her feet represent freedom from oppression. Positioned in New York Harbor, she welcomed millions of immigrants, becoming a beacon of hope and opportunity. Her story highlights the transatlantic bonds forged in the pursuit of republican ideals.

Let us remind ourselves of those republican ideals once more, and strengthen the bond between us and our European partners who still value liberty…before its too late.

5. Uncle Sam: The Personification of American Government

Uncle Sam emerged during the War of 1812. Meatpacker Samuel Wilson of New York supplied barrels of beef stamped “U.S.” to the Army; soldiers jokingly called it “Uncle Sam’s.” Political cartoonist Thomas Nast later popularized the image of a tall, white-haired man in stars-and-stripes attire during the Civil War era, and James Montgomery Flagg’s famous “I Want You” poster cemented it during World War I.

Uncle Sam represents the U.S. government itself—direct, demanding, and ultimately for the people. He embodies civic duty and national identity with a touch of folksy humor.

6. The Great Seal: Official Emblem of Sovereignty

Adopted in 1782, the Great Seal features the bald eagle at center, with the motto *E Pluribus Unum* (“Out of Many, One”) on a scroll in its beak. The reverse side shows an unfinished pyramid with the Eye of Providence and *Annuit Coeptis* (“He [God] Has Favored Our Undertakings”) and *Novus Ordo Seclorum* (“A New Order of the Ages”).

Early proposals included biblical scenes from Franklin and Jefferson, but the final design emphasized strength, unity, and divine providence. Used on official documents, treaties, and currency, it underscores America’s identity as a self-governing republic.

7. The Star-Spangled Banner: Our unique and kick-ass anthem

Francis Scott Key’s poem, inspired by the flag’s survival during the 1814 bombardment of Fort McHenry, became the national anthem in 1931.

As we head toward the 250th anniversary in 2026, these symbols remind us that America is not just a place but an idea—constantly renewed by its people.

This Independence Day, fly the flag a little higher, reflect on the stories behind these icons, and celebrate the extraordinary experiment they represent. America’s symbols endure because they stand for something timeless: freedom, courage, and the unyielding belief that out of many, we are one.

Happy Independence Day and Happy 250th Birthday to America!

May God bless you and your family and may God bless America

What’s your favorite American symbol? What’s your favorite story about the creation of these symbols or our nation itself? Drop your thought in the comments!