Substack is an amazing platform. It is YouTube for blogging (are we using that word anymore?). Whatever your interest, there’s a Substack for that.

I’ve enjoyed being a part of this community and it has opened up a whole new world of opportunities for those of us who enjoy our employment independence.

I have been consistently amazed at how many people find my work on here, and then support it. They do it because they believe in my voice. Those are the kind of people I want to be in the battle with. That is my tribe. People with a passion for knowledge and a passion for America. People who enjoy being provoked in both thought and mission.

That being said, there are a lot of places to put your investment on Substack. I’m grateful for every single person who has chosen to spend a little of their hard-earned dollars on my lovely, melodic, not-at-all-annoying voice. But maybe some of you out there have hesitated for one reason or another.

For Halloween, I thought it would be fun to offer a discount for you trick-r-treaters out there in Substack land…a sweet treat for your candy bag.

Use this code for 50% off a subscription to Just Kira Davis this Halloween. Your paid membership gives you access to the archives (I’ve got some good ones in there) and bonus content and my exclusive Substack video advice column ‘Unsolicited Advice.’

Even better, it helps to keep my voice present and active.

This code expires November 1 so take advantage of it now!

Thank you for your support.

CLICK HERE FOR 50% OF A PAID MEMBERSHIP. HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Share