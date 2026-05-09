Spencer Pratt has hit a reset button for American politics. Since his incredible rookie performance in the L.A.Mayoral debate (88% of viewers polled said Pratt was the winner of the night), the former reality tv star has been on the lips and clips of people across the entire nation.

Some have labeled what is happening here in California and across the nation - from gerrymandering to fraud investigations and arrests - a “Republican ascendancy,” but I think it’s something different.

What Pratt initiated last Wednesday night was the Ascendancy of the Common Man.

In 1828, President Andrew Jackson ushered in the “Age of the Common Man,’”an era that saw the rejection of pedigree and the increase of individual production and wealth.

From The Smithsonian:

The end of the Revolution and the dawn of the nineteenth century brought much societal change in America. Out was the time of the aristocratic gentleman and in was the self-made man; one who did not inherit his fortune, but toiled the earth and reaped the benefits of independence fought for in the previous decades. Americans of this era were beginning to create their own identity, leaving the trappings and traditions of Europe behind… the election in 1828 of Andrew Jackson indicated a shift towards more democratic ideals. While previous presidents rose to political prominence through family background, landed wealth in the original thirteen colonies, and education, Jackson’s humble background and Tennessee roots made his rise to the presidency a powerful metaphor for the self-reliance of the “common man.” During the Jacksonian Era, white men who did not own land gained the right to vote, and therefore more political power. Economically, American reliance on international trade with Europe began wane, in favor of the growth of industry and agriculture at home.

We are experiencing a similar sea-change. The common man is ascending; we are entering a new era, a return to self-reliance and prosperity that favors Americans who weren’t born into the upper reaches of the political class.

I couldn’t stop thinking about it while on my daily walk, and being a menopausal woman, I thought it I would record my thoughts as I walked so I could (remember) write something more substantial later. But I liked what I got and I said what I meant. So I’m just going to post the video and the transcript.

Welcome to the Ascendancy, my friends. It’s not how we pictured it, but it is thrilling nonetheless.

I was just thinking about something and I want to get it on record. This about Spencer Pratt and his debate performance the other night. And since then we’ve been talking a lot about the ascendancy of Republicans, with the gerrymandering, with great performances from Spencer and the two Republicans in the governor’s race. And in fact, I was on with Batya (NewsNation) today and she asked me about this - is this the era of the ascendant Republicans? And I think the answer is no. I believe this is the ascendance of the Common Man. I believe that’s what we saw with Spencer Pratt the other night. And I don’t mean the commoner man. I don’t mean poor, man. I mean, the common man, the man that has common interests with his fellow Patriots and his neighbors and community members. The common man was who we had before we got all the DEI and equity and the Common Man was what all of America really saw on that stage the other night. Spencer Pratt- common man speaking for the common man, those of us who aren’t in the political power class. Those of us who have had to live the dire consequences of the experiment of the elites, the socialists, the narcissists. And for a while, life was still so good in California and in America that we could distract ourselves with the goodness and comforts of this life. But reality has come crashing in and almost no one can deny it. And so when Spencer Pratt got on that stage and spoke like a real human being in the face of those two robots and expressed the frustration and the anger and the sadness and the confusion, that I think all of us feel, all of us common men and women these days…I believe that that was a sea change. That was a changing moment. I think a year from now, a decade from now, America is going to look back at that moment as the moment that politics has changed in this country forever, or at least for a very long time. Much in the way that the second Trump win kind of reset the culture. I think that was another reset moment. I really truly do and I want to go on record today as saying that. I’m not saying that Spencer Pratt is some kind of savior or he’s going to go on to be the president. I’m not predicting his future - just let him get through the next few months. What I am saying is that Spencer Pratt set off what I believe is going to be a new era of the common man. This is the ascendancy of the Common Man. And that’s why the elites are fighting so hard and so ugly to hold on to the last remnants of their power. Share

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