Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
9h

Kira, I’m so glad you posted about Spencer Pratt. I completely agree with you about the ascendancy of the common man…with common sense! I posted something similar after watching Pratt’s debate performance. It was a victory for regular people who don’t want to have to tiptoe around drug addicts and dodge human feces in their once golden city. They deserve a mayor who will work for them, as an outsider beholden to no one. Someone with the common sense to keep the reservoirs full to fight the next fire. Your post is quite a bit better than mine and very well expressed, but this was my post:

https://holly7747.substack.com/p/there-is-hope-for-la?r=2pgamp&utm_medium=ios

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Benj's avatar
Benj
10h

The smug, condescending confidence of the entrenched PTB are being used against them. Spencer has the jiu jitsu!

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