Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
beth Kaufman's avatar
beth Kaufman
Aug 21

Have you read How the Word is Passed? Wondering if it is more conventional wisdom or a new take on the issue of slavery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Kira Davis and others
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
Aug 21

What an inspiring post. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kira Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture