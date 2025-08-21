The currency of powerful men is not money. It is legacy.

Why did the Biden family allow the former President to run for a first term, let alone a second, knowing his mental and physical infirmities? They wanted a legacy.

Why does Elon Musk continue to sire children by multiple women, despite the potential cost to his personal wealth and private businesses? He wants to build a legacy.

Why does it sting so much to see an incredible athlete like Tom Brady come out of a perfect retirement only to play a losing final season? Because it tarnishes a legacy.

Legacy matters. Who and what we come from matters. How we view our ties to the past matters. It sets us up for how we will move and progress into the future. If we feel our legacy is toxic, we will act as either toxic purveyors or toxic avengers. If we feel our legacy is strong, we will walk through life with strength.

This is why it matters that President Trump is ordering a reassessment of Smithsonian exhibits and removing the, as he calls it, “woke” exhibits and focus. In a Truth Social post, Trump nails the crux of the issue.

“The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been - Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

What POTUS is referring to is legacy. Despite the claims of corporate media spokespersons like Abby Phillip at CNN, Donald Trump knows that slavery is a bad thing, just like everyone else. His proposal is to quit focusing on that as our legacy.

For the last fifty years, at least, the American education system has upheld the era of slavery as our defining quality. Every sin begins and ends with it. Every American struggle is tied directly to it. Every political conundrum is attributed to it. Just look at the results. Nowadays it is nearly impossible to hold a discussion about politics that doesn’t eventually point to slavery. We’ve raised multiple generations who view America as the biggest problem in the world. Patriotism is at an all time low, with the majority of Americans under the age of 30 reporting they are not proud to be American.

They are living out the legacy they’ve been given.

What President Trump understands is that while slavery is a part of our past, it is not our legacy. And if we want to make America great again, we must rewrite that legacy into a truthful one in order to shape future generations of great Americans.

Our legacy is the defeat of oppression in the name of liberty - the defeat of the monarchy; the defeat of slavery; the defeat of communism; the defeat of our enemies at the hands of the Greatest Generation; the defeat of tyranny.

Our legacy is one of great warriors, brave rescuers and world-class thinkers. We have marshaled the powers of innovation and liberty to create the most successful society in the history of our planet.

There are varying Americas - North America, South America, Captain America…but there is only one United States of America, and it is the one place on earth everyone wants to be, without exception. We would be hard-pressed to find a single person anywhere in the world who would turn down American citizenship if offered.

It’s time to shift the legacy of our nation from failure to the unparalleled success it has always been. Yes, we all agree slavery was a particularly dark time in our history. Our President has given no indication he thinks otherwise. He is not ordering the removal of any trace of that history. Instead, he is demanding it be reframed in its proper context. It is unfair to only tell the beginning of the story when the end is much more important.

Slavery is our history, not our legacy, and it is lunacy for any nation to educate both the public and its students to only view their homeland through the lens of failure.

Our future greatness will require the education of a new generation of patriots, and the promotion of a new Golden Age of America to the rest of the world. It will require men and women who understand the currency of legacy. As President Trump so succinctly put it in his Truth Social post:

We have the HOTTEST country in the world, and we want people to talk about it, including in our museums.

