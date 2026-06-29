Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SFG's avatar
SFG
1d

Thanks for covering this. Those videos of him being shouted at are hard to watch but also so satisfying. He’s human garbage.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kira Davis
TJ Jackson's avatar
TJ Jackson
8h

I have zero empathy for Weiner. This is how the Left treats their own. You expect to be treated better by the Red Guards? Ignore the signs if you want to end your days in the gulag. I do not. Read what our radicals in Boston did prior to the Civil War that guaranteed it would be anything but civil and cost more than a million American lives. A storm is coming, prepare.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kira Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture