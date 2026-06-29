A scorpion wanted to cross a river, but it could not swim. It spotted a frog on the bank and asked: “Would you kindly carry me across on your back?” The frog hesitated. “No,” it said. “You are a scorpion. If I let you on my back, you will sting me and I will die.” The scorpion replied calmly, “That would be foolish. If I sting you, we will both drown in the river. I promise not to sting you.” The frog thought about it and, trusting the scorpion’s logic, agreed. It let the scorpion climb onto its back, and they set off across the river.Halfway across, the scorpion suddenly stung the frog. Poison coursed through the frog’s body, and they both began to sink. In its final moments, the frog gasped, “Why? You promised you wouldn’t sting me. Now we will both die.” The scorpion shrugged and replied: “I couldn’t help it. It’s in my nature.”

The Democrat Party has attached itself to the back of a scorpion, hoping for a free ride to permanent victory. We are now watching the scorpion sting its freeloading passenger and no example of that has been more shocking or illuminating than the recent public abuse of progressive alphabet-cultist and Senate-hopeful Scott Weiner, of San Francisco.

Weiner is a horrible human being. He is the legislator responsible for some of California’s most egregious “sexual liberty” laws, including making it legal to knowingly infect someone with HIV and lowering the age of sexual consent for children.

We on the right have been warning our Democrat counterparts not to align with ideologies that place anti-American-life sentiment above everything. Muslim and third-world immigrants (illegal or otherwise) carry with them attitudes and principals that fly directly in the face of American liberty. Almost all of them are antisemitic and anti-Christian. Democrats are aligning with immigrants from countries that throw homosexuals off rooftops and believe women are objects to be owned. Many of those countries still endorse and engage in slavery. Many of those countries deny basic rights like speech and protesting. Their attitudes and beliefs don’t change the second they set foot on American soil. Freedom doesn’t work that way, yet Democrats have thrown their lot in with the foreign activist crowd, advocating for their illegal residency and fighting deportations and American law and order.

So, it was a particularly juicy bit of schadenfreude when, last weekend, Weiner was shouted down and driven out of a Pride festival in San Francisco by the Queers For Palestine crowd - which is basically all of them at this point, in that area of the country. The two movements go hand-in-hand, inexplicably, and Weiner has neither spoken against the union or sounded any kind of alarm. He has only embraced their activism - even as a Jewish man - in service of the only thing that matters to Democrats…power.

And it happened again at local San Francisco restaurant Weiner visited during Pride.

As it turns out, Weiner isn’t far-left enough for the far left crowd he has cultivated. The scorpion has stung him, and the look on his face is the look of a man who is at once confused and deeply afraid.

Of course, we hate antisemitism and bigotry. Of course, we don’t take kindly to the anti-American left abusing and degrading our own citizens. Of course not.

But Weiner is a disgusting human, and I have not seen a better example of ‘you get what you pay for’ than this incident.

The socialists communists and islamists are taking over the Democrat Party and, shockingly, they don’t care for the establishment class that put them there. The Democrat establishment thought they were kings and queens. As it turns out, they were just a bunch of frogs trying to score a free ride to power.

They are poisoned now. They are all Scott Weiner.

We may not like the particular strain of insults, but it is hard to feel sorry for a bunch of reptiles who slithered their way into power and now don’t know how to deal with scorpions they rode there.

*I do not work for any corporation or business entity, only myself. That means no one can tell me what to say. Please help keep my voice independent and loud by considering a paid subscription

Share