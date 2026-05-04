Scott Jennings has become a household name among politi-philes since the 2024 election cycle and for good reason. His ‘jovial intellectual’ brand is appealing and is especially stand-out next to drab, dull and clueless CNN host Abby Philip. There’s an argument to be made that Scott Jennings clips are the only thing keeping that channel alive at the moment.

Jennings has a reputation for being polite but biting, witty but impactful, insightful with a peppering of sarcasm. It’s a winning combination and has made him the most sought-after pundit in the current political landscape.

So, it was a bit of a shock to the system to see him lose his cool on a young panel guest last week.

Jennings and Adam Mockler (of something called The Meidas Touch) were verbally sparring over Iran when Jennings decided he’d had enough of Mockler’s hands flying everywhere and let him know.

“Get your fucking hand out of my face.”

It was the shot heard round political social media. While the left has been framing the incident as a “meltdown,” the right sees it quite differently.

What we saw was a man who is as sick as the rest of us of the constant, unanswered aggression of our leftwing counterparts. On the video, it doesn’t seem like Mockler is sticking his hands directly in Jennings’ face, but it is obvious he is violating the personal space of his panel-mate.

Furthermore, the kid was being a total turd. This seems to be confirmed by Geraldo Rivera, who was present for the kerfuffle. “The kid was being a dick.”

There used to be a time when the brash confidence of youth would at least exhibit a modicum of respect for its elders. And there used to be a time when the debate scene in cable news was a lot more respectable and a lot less heated.

There used to be a time when it was odd to witness an assassination attempt on a President, let alone four.

Mockler’s tongue-lashing wasn’t about the five seconds of social media clip he was seen wiggling his hands in Jennings’ personal space. It was about an aggressive stance that the left has been holding for years now, one that is short on intellect but long on rage. Mockler wasn’t just being fidgety. It is the norm for left wing arguers to use their bodies to express their frustrations - just watch any of the million clips floating around of left wing weirdos getting frustrated when they can’t win an argument and lashing out with fists and feet. They’re everywhere. Your best places to start a search are in the women’s rights or pro-life sectors.

Mockler is in his 20s, and Jennings is nearly 50. He’s a man and he’s been around long enough to know better than to let another man invade his personal space while aggravated. It’s Man Code 101. I’ve never been a man, but I’ve lived with one for 27 years, and I’ve seen him use that same code on occasion. There are some things a man just does not let happen and one of those things is letting another man, especially a younger man, break the barrier of your personal safety.

Charlie Kirk is dead. Corey Comperatore is dead. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim are dead. Nick Shirley has 24/7 security just to be an independent reporter. Conservative reporters are being assaulted on camera nearly every day. President Trump has suffered four (and after today, maybe five) assassination attempts.

The left keeps pretending men like Scott Jennings are “melting down” in the face of aggression and disrespect, when really they’re just enforcing Man Code, which is long overdue.

No, son, you don’t wave your hands around in the face (or personal space) of your elder just to make a point. You don’t disrespect a man who is clearly older, much more accomplished and much more successful than you just to make a point. You don’t pretend you are peers. You are not. You argue respectfully, understanding the man in front of you has forgotten more in his lifetime than you’ve learned in your couple decades of living, which aren’t yet very far removed from diapers and bottles.

Jennings was doing what a lot more conservative men need to start doing in the face of all this disrespect - from boys invading girls sports to men in women’s bathrooms to little turd-breath commentators who have been on planet earth for a whole five minutes - it is time the men of our movement start laying down their boundaries. The shitty GenZ liberals are grown up now, but they’ve grown up without Man Code. They’ve grown up in a highly feminized America. They weren’t taught what our grandfathers knew - don’t let your mouth write checks you can’t cash. There is an entire generation of lost children who need to learn this before it’s too late for them.

It was the right thing for Jennings to do, the shock nature aside. The aggressive left has spent decades bullying us with their “kindness” and “no hate” and all the other contradictory statements they live by. We’ve been taught to stand down while the other side pushes forward. We will not calm their lunacy until we reset civilized boundaries for public interaction, and we set those by sternly, and sometimes rudely, demanding compliance with the rules of civilized behavior.

You’ll notice that, when admonished, Adam Mocker did, indeed, get his fucking hands out of Jennings’ face.

More please.

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