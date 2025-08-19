A great leader can inspire revolution. We are living out the reality of this idea right now, as President Trump is leading America to take her rightful place at the front of the pack.

It has been exhilarating to watch, but we cannot forget that a leader is only as powerful as the people he leads. Inspiration necessarily spurs action. President Trump may be an inspirational leader, but he is one man with one vote. He needs an army of equally inspired people behind him to make real change.

With that in mind, the conservative activist group Tea Party Patriots Action (TPP) has launched their Only Citizens Vote Bus Tour to promote the SAVE Act.

This August and September, Tea Party Patriots Action is launching the Only Citizens Vote Month Bus Tour—a bold grassroots effort to support the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) and demand what should be common sense: only American citizens should vote in American elections. With noncitizens slipping onto the voter rolls due to loopholes and weak verification systems, it’s clear we must take action—and we need to show Washington that the American people are serious about securing our elections. We’re making stops across the country to rally voters, share the truth, and build pressure to pass the SAVE Act. If we’re coming near you, we hope you’ll join us in person!

Appropriately, on Monday morning the tour launched in Southern California, ground zero for Governor Gavin Newsom’s insidious push to carve up the last of the Golden State’s red walls. I had the honor of speaking at the launch, and I urged attendees not to fall prey to the left’s lies about numbers. We are the majority and we are not alone.

I spoke with TPP cofounder Jenny Beth Martin about the bus tour, and I asked her why her organization chose California as the launch point.

We’re launching in California because it’s a border state and so many people came over the border through California during the Biden administration. And we just felt like it was important to start in California and hit the border states, but also get into the Heartland.

The issue of election integrity is central to California residents right now as a national battle brews over Texas’ redistricting plan and California’s attempt at a response. Martin believes Newsom is on the wrong side of history, and points out that Texas’ plan is a response to a lawsuit requiring them to redraw their districts. It was a move the legislature had been dragging their feet on for years, until Trump gave them the push to fulfill their lawful duty. Martin calls Newsom’s move to thwart Texas and California voters “political retribution.”

Governor Newsom is responding out of political retribution. He isn’t starting from a place of a lawsuit or correcting a wrong. He’s doing it as political retribution. So Democrats are the party of projection. They look at themselves in the mirror and they say aloud what they see.

When I pressed Martin on whether or not she thought of California as a lost cause, she admitted our Golden State is a “challenge,” but reiterated this is an issue that affects every American, which means every American can be brought into the conversation.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue, and in California and in every state across the country, it should not be a lost cause.

The Only Citizens Vote Bus Tour will be hitting up cities across the nation with help from partners like the Immigration Accountability Project, and will end in Washington, D.C. on September 10th. Along the way they will be collecting petition signatures in support of the SAVE Act and will deliver them personally to representatives on Capitol Hill. They will also be using the tour to help educate citizens about their voting rights and the importance of a trustworthy election system.

While some may have doubts about the effectiveness of a publicity tour like this, I see it as another leg in the stool, another arrow in the quiver, another nail in coffin of progressive authoritarianism. It was a team effort to get to this point. It will be a team effort to traverse to the next.

Everyone has a part to play, and every effort matters. I was grateful for the opportunity to speak to the passionate, concerned Californians who showed up for the launch and hopefully I offered a little inspiration to keep them pushing. We’ve got a lot of work to do, so find a lane and get in it.

