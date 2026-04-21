Our teachers unions are completely captured by communism, so naturally they are planning a public school walkout for May Day.

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day commemorates the labor movement and workers’ struggles for rights. It is ‘celebrated’ on May 1st, usually by being lazy.

Julie Collier is a public school teacher and education advocate in Oklahoma. Collier - and I know this is going to sound crazy - believes teachers should teach. In the classroom. Where the job of a teacher resides.

Collier recently posted a message to her fellow teachers and teachers unions across the country - teachers who love to teach should be teaching, not walking out on their jobs. Collier invites teachers to join her in going to work that day, a crazy and novel idea for the May Day crowd.

I loved the message and thought some of you might find it interesting too. You can find the video on X at Collier’s profile JuliewithPALs.

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TRANSCRIPT:

“Hey, public school teacher here. I understand that May 1st is a big day for America’s teachers unions. Apparently they’re planning walkouts and strikes and they have all the calls to action leading up to it, all to try to desperately maintain their political power in America’s education system.

But guess what? Common sense teachers are not falling for it. In fact we know how desperate the teachers unions are in America because there are more and more common sense teachers leaving their unions. We’re done. We’re not going to fall for it anymore. And so we’re not gonna participate in your ridiculous May Day walkout, whatever it is you’re planning to do. I’m gonna be teaching. I look forward to it.

By the way parents, here’s a little word of advice: If any of your child’s teachers walk out, that’s a red flag. Pull your kids from that school. That is not okay. You know, there’s not enough education going on in that school if that is what happens. So pull your kids. And let’s unite as common sense parents and common sense teachers. Because we as common sense teachers just want to teach. We don’t want to indoctrinate.

We want kids in America, the future of America, to be successful. We are here to make that happen. Please support us.”

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