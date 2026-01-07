Senate Dems lead a candlelight vigil to celebrate their High Holy Day of J6

The Democrats are losing control of the J6 narrative and they’re terrified, and it shows.

Since that fateful day in 2021, Democrats have salivated over every anniversary. Every January 6th is Halloween for them. They get to dress up and cosplay as victims. They trick-or-treat around the Capitol Hill media outlets, showing up with their designer candy bags open, looking for a little “treat” from their media co-conspirators - affirmation, adoration or just some internet clicks. Every year we are treated to the faux terror of the usual suspects as they recount their experience. It is a high holy day for the left.

Back on the first J6, I was working for RedState and I made a suggestion in column form - let’s take a page out of the left’s playbook and just ignore this day.

My premise was that while we should be vigilant in demanding justice for the J6 defendants, the entire thing was being used as bludgeon against the right, no matter how we engaged in the conversation. And even engaging in those conversations (or screaming matches) with the left served their narrative.

Why shouldn’t we be like the left and simply ignore the stories we don’t think deserve air?

My bosses agreed, and after the article dropped they pushed the suggestion along to the rest of the crew -write what you want, as always, but don’t feel like you have to write about this. We can ignore it.

Not to toot my own horn (honk) but I believe that article and that internal memo was influential that year among the right. The coverage slowed and right-wing outlets stopped featuring the day as anything but the anniversary of a great injustice.

Then came Trump…again. Suddenly, the culture shifted overnight. What was once unspeakable was now speakable again, and as Trump bulldozed his way through the Democrat quagmire, the Democrats and their media allies suddenly found themselves on the losing end of the news cycle.

They wanted J6 to be a progressive 9/11. What it’s turned into, for them, is a meme.

They’re angry about that, but holding no power in any branch of government right now, all they can do is beg people to remember how scared they should be. It’s a completely astroturfed anxiety, and you can tell that by the content of their social media posting yesterday. It seems as though a memo went out.

The right is re-writing history.

In typical progressive fashion, they didn’t even have the decency to switch up the language very much. It was a copy/paste publicity campaign from the moment the sun rose.

Here’s Senator Elissa Slotkin worrying about “a lot of efforts to rewrite history.”

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t want you to “give in to this revisionist history.”

Senator Mark Kelly - who has way bigger problems right now than a cosplay holiday - begged Americans not to let history be “rewritten or repeated.”

Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Ilhan Omar at least had the decency to switch it up a bit, using a term designed to ignite fears of racism (shocker).

There are events we should never forget, and America does a pretty good job of memorializing those things - 9/11, Pearl Harbor, our veterans…we don’t forget the unforgettable and no one has to beg us not to.

The Democrat pleading is the sales receipt for America’s mood.

If it were worth remembering and hallowing, we would, especially the most apolitical among us. But the American psyche deserves more credit than we give it. The people latch on to what moves them, and discard what doesn’t. J6 is waning in the minds of average Americans because they sense its inauthenticity. There is no ‘there’ there and everyone can feel it, even if they can’t identify it.

The Democrats can do all the begging they want. They can hold their candlelight vigils and post their sad, weepy videos every year. It doesn’t matter anymore.

America has moved on from this episode, but more importantly, America seems to have moved on from the controlling Democrat narrative of our nation.

That is what bothers them the most.

They are no longer in charge of the story you hear.

That means you’re in charge. And they hate it.

