*Thank you for subscribing and keeping my voice independent. I like to make sure as many people as possible see my work, but some of the most fun stuff is behind the paywall. Please consider upgrading your subscription to continue supporting independent voices like mine.
I went to a local home goods, “big box” type of store yesterday. I was looking for A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.