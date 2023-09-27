Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy's avatar
Christy
Sep 28, 2023

I learned a new word today, menticide (brainwashing). You might want to check out a book called "The Rape of the Mind" published in 1956 author Dr. Joost A.M. Meerloo. Among others things he was one of the "lucky" one to escape a Nazi prison and live. I've just read the summary and that is scary enough. His book is a "how to" to brainwash and why. One of the things he talks about is how to get to the kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelsey H's avatar
Kelsey H
Sep 27, 2023

Excellent article, Kira, thank you for keeping these issues at the forefront. I also really enjoyed your JLTY+ interview with Lance Christenson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kira Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture