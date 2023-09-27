My California school district -Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) - is in an unusually conservative voting area. Even so, our board is owned by progressive union-supported representatives. Our proximity to wealth in Orange County has largely insulated us from the controversies that have traditionally plagued public school systems, not because they didn’t exist, but because as long as education standards were holding steady not many parents felt the need to bother with keeping tabs on our school board.

That all changed when the pandemic hit and parents across the nation were simultaneously faced with closure and mask battles, and gender ideology and critical race theory incursions that subverted the moral authority of most parents. It was the perfect storm and it is still raging.

At the moment we are struggling mightily to press our board into adopting a parental notification measure similar to the (currently) seven other school boards across the state that have already done so. You may have heard our Attorney General has chosen to threaten tax-paying parents and is suing at least one district for violating state policy.

It’s a mess, to say the least, and the more digging we do the worse it gets.

A local watchdog group called Capo Kids First recently posted a disturbing “gender transition” form that is being made available to our students here in CUSD. The form- called an Individual Transition Plan (ITP) is a tool to help “transition” a child at school, with or without the permission of a parent. The watchdog group obtained the form through a public records request. It includes sections for a child’s “identified name” vs. how it appears on public records and “identified gender. It asks how many other adults know about the “transition plan” and how many adults are allowed to know about the “transition plan.” It also lays out a plan for “transgender” students to shower and change in the locker rooms of their choice.

Most disturbingly, the ITP offers encouragement for cutting parents out of the equation. Check out the signature spaces on the final page. You’ll notice an asterisk next to the “parent/guardian” signature line. At the bottom of the page, the form defines the asterisk as “options per AB1266.

Parents need not be notified.

Capo Kids First founder and lawyer Craig Alexander also posted a copy of AB1266 with a challenge to parents to read the bill and “decide for yourself” if the bill does indeed give permission to the district to hold secrets from parents.

Capo Unified Parents – did you know CUSD may help your child “transition” to another gender (pronouns, locker room use, clothing, etc.) without your knowledge or consent? The attached form was obtained via a Public Records Act request from CUSD. Scroll down to the signature page and notice there is an asterisk * next to Parent/Guardian/Relationship. At the bottom of the page explains that telling a parent is “Optional per AB1266” Also attached is a copy of AB1266 – you can read it for yourself and decide if AB1266 authorizes the school to not tell you about this. Is CUSD supporting Parental Rights? For more information go to: https://libertycenter.org/ & https://www.allianceforedca.com/ For more information about joining a parent union (no dues) of like minded parents go to: https://californiapolicycenter.org/parent-union/

Let me give you the quick summary: no.

Nowhere in AB1266 does it give permission to schools to withhold information on gender identity issues from parents

.

I put in a request for clarification to my school board representative, Michael Parham. As of the time of this publication no official response has been presented although Mr. Parham assured me he would forward my question to district staff for clarification. I will update this story as responses are provided.

A parental notification measure has been put on the Capistrano Unified School District agenda for next month’s board meeting on October 18th. Click on this link to navigate to the district website for more information. Click here to email your board members your support of parental protections and notification measures.

Government goes to those who show up. If you live in our district please consider joining parents at the meeting next month to express support for our rights.