*note: on original publication the title was published as “Orange County GOP Chairman Will O’Neill says Republicans ARE leaving things to chance: ‘We’re battle-hardened’”…that was a misprint. It has been corrected to Orange County GOP Chairman Will O’Neill says Republicans AREN’T leaving things to chance: ‘We’re battle-hardened’”…this is what I get for publishing at midnight.

On our Friday show this past week, I interviewed Orange County Republican Party Chairman Will O’Neill. We covered a wide range of topics, from the state of the Republican Party in California to the tense primary battle between Republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco.

On the primaries: Both of them did a great job of making sure that we were increasing Republican turnout, Republican passion. Toward the end there, it got pretty nasty. But…at some point you have to kind of remember we are not enemies within the tent ⁓ right now. I mean, in California, we are such an extreme minority…we haven’t had a statewide officer in over a decade, whether it’s governor all the way down down to insurance commissioner. We are not winning.

On why you might want to consider running for office someday: You need to at least have some people exposed to Republican discussions…if you want to change hearts and minds you at least need to actually have the conversation and talk with them and in a county as large as ours you can’t have just a small group of activists trying to get out and talk to as many people as possible, candidates need to have the incentive to do that as well.

On strategizing to beat the jungle primary system: When I came in as chairman, this was one of my priorities was look, in a race where we can absolutely flip it, we are done with this vote splitting stuff.

On the prospects for California Republicans: You’re used to getting shelled and taking hard questions, so we’re a little bit more battle-hardened and I’m excited.

I’ve lined up the video to begin at our interview, but please do enjoy the entire episode from the beginning and don’t forget to subscribe on YouTube.

Other show topics:

Orange County judge throws out human trafficking ‘third strike’ case over claims of ‘racial bias’

Irvine Vice Mayor James Mai exemplifies what every local politician should sound like as Irvine City Council seeks tax/fee increase

Gavin Newsom under investigation

An interview with small business owner Tristen Foote - MAHA, controlling your own health and Holy Cow Tallow Balm

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