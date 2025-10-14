*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

CA gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton sits in front of the Sacramento capitol building accompanied by 1,117 laws passed by the legislature this session

Steve Hilton is running for Governor of California.

This is a good thing. Gavin Newsom’s term is up next year, so he’ll be America’s problem after that. That doesn’t mean our problems are over. Not in a Democrat supermajority state.

Running alongside a crowded field of struggling (looking at you, Katie Porter) Democrats are two very strong Republican candidates in Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco and business mogul and former attaché in the UK’s Cameron administration Steve Hilton. Both are looking to make their mark in a strange and densely packed field of far-left progressives.

To that end, Hilton has been traversing the state, pointing out some of the more ridiculous and tragic aspects of policies coming out of Sacramento. He took a moment to stop in Sacramento proper to make a point at the Capitol building.

It was a pretty big point. A pretty long point.

Hilton sat in front of the Sacramento Capitol building and wheeled in ten boxes of paperwork. Inside the boxes? Twenty thousand pages representing the 1,117 pieces of legislation passed this year alone.

This. Year. Alone.

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but it’s only October.

It is an effective (if not a bit creepy) visualization of what truly ails California, in a manner everyone can relate to regardless of political sensibilities. While we certainly are battling our own version of the culture war being adjudicated in the rest of the country right now, it isn’t the culture that is on the ballot this gubernatorial election cycle. That might be hard for some to believe, given…well…San Francisco.

It is just the truth. California is a very complicated political landscape, having been baked in progressivism for the better part of a century now. Many of the cultural issues have been absorbed and tolerated, and they typically don’t move the voters unless those voters are moving left. Californians already know how they feel about the social issues, one way or the other. Even abortion has been sanctified in our state constitution. There isn’t much to argue about anymore on a gubernatorial level when it comes to social policy. Not electorally speaking, anyway. The right is to the right, the left is to the left.

That being said, all Californians are tired of the living conditions in this state. Everyone can relate to feeling overwhelmed, overtaxed and over-regulated. Even the lefties are complaining, and it is notable they are not complaining so much about Democrats versus Republicans, but rather, the cost of living in our state versus outside our state. Everyone can see that things just aren’t working for the average Californian.

This is why Hilton’s Capitol stunt is so effective. It strikes at the heart of the matter and speaks to the real frustration of Californians.

We are overwhelmed with the burden of life in this state and our elected representatives just keep piling more boxes on top of us. It doesn’t matter which of us are Republicans and which are Democrats. Those pieces of paper cover us all. Death by a thousand papercuts is death for us all.

California won’t be choosing a political party next November. We will be choosing a leader who can offer us some relief from the insanity of the wealthy, insulated political class. Democrat voters were fine with an inept supermajority as long as they served the left’s interests. That supermajority is no longer even responding to their own voters. They, instead, are doubling down on policies that are driving out insurance carriers, increasing crime, and punishing taxpayers. The Los Angeles fires and the slow-walking of recovery efforts have been the final straw for many left-wing Californians.

They’re sick of all this and they are tired of every question they have being answered with, “What about racism???”

Everyone is over it. We would love to go back to a time when all we had to fight about were ‘isms’ and solar panels. How quaint. We are not there. We are under duress and without leadership.

As Hilton so succinctly puts it in his video, “Instead of passing endless laws, why can’t the people in this building enforce the laws we have?”

California needs a new government, but we can start with a new Governor, at least.

