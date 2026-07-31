Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Julie Reeser's avatar
Julie Reeser
29m

It’s a reconquista of Spain except they’ll destroy Al Hambra and all the rich heritage the Spanish Moors left behind.

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Sue Dennis's avatar
Sue Dennis
1h

And if Europe becomes majority Muslim we’ll have an even bigger people group who wants to see us destroyed after they destroy Israel. Will we be able to fight that?

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