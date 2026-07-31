Today this film that has lived in my head for over 30 years comes to life in front of my eyes. 'The March' is a 1990 film shaped after 'Camp of the Saints' - A group of several thousand Africans migrate westward across northern Africa and sail across the Strait of Gibraltar to Europe. Their message is: "We are poor because you are rich."



Why do I remember it? I was a child when I saw it. But some of the images were haunting in a way I cannot describe. For over 30 years - THIRTY YEARS - I have thought of this scene...the migrants slowly moving into quaint British towns, peering through windows at unsuspecting families, invading homes, demanding what those fat, rich Westerners have. When I tell you not a week goes by where I haven't thought of it, I mean it.



Not. One. Week.



Watching those Muslim men pouring into Cueta brought it to mind, although I had no idea what it was called. The magic of modern AI led me back to it and I have chills watching this again. Listen to the tv host as he says, "It's a publicly stated attempt to come into our streets, our homes, and shame us into helping them. Or, as they say...WATCH US DIE."





They always tell you what their intentions are. They always tell you what they're going to do. And look at the studio audience in this film. Completely white. Is there anywhere in the UK you can see that anymore? From 1990 to today...that's how long it took to bring the magic of the movies to life. But it's here now.



Yes, they always tell you. In 1990 I would have been 15 years old. 15yo me was hardly conservative. Still, this scene in particular stuck with me and has been locked away in my brain since that moment. Frankly, it's almost a relief to spill it out onto the page finally. I think this flag planted in 15yo me because that little girl was way more intuitive then I've ever given her credit for. 15yo me knew there was something ominous in the presentation, and she filed it away for a time when she wasn't completely submerged in a socialist household. 15yo me saw something dastardly, a warning. I couldn't articulate that at the time. I probably even felt an affinity for the migrants at the time. And yet, this scene has never left me.



Today, I understand. Today I finally see. This was a projection...an announcement. 36 years...



These globalists are patient. They don't mind moving slowly. They've been executing the reality of this film for that long, and now they have arrived. A full scale invasion, much like the premise of this film.



They always tell you.



We need to recognize the long game, and understand that the incremental changes are not to be ignored. They are part of the plan. It may be too late for Spain, for Europe. They did not heed the warnings given by the globalist elites themselves. They are overwhelmed and disarmed.



America: I believe the Lord tattooed my heart with that movie and this scene for this very day - for me to tell you - THIS IS US. WE ARE NEXT. The invasion is coming and it will look exactly as they planned and exactly as they told us.



We have already experienced a bit of this during Biden, but that was a fraction of what is to come. Heed these warnings. It is time to close ranks and protect what is ours. They have already announced themselves. We can no longer be so foolish as to believe they didn't really mean it.



They always tell you.

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