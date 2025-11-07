Just Kira Davis

Vito Tuxedo
2h

Meanwhile, way out here in deep left field*, those exceedingly rare few of us who acknowledge the success-proof nature of the political state as even a remotely credible counterfeit of actual government** simply sigh in exasperation as we watch our fellow humanoids desperately cling to the fallacy that we can vote our way out of our problems. The system that (sort of) worked when the Constitution was conceived in 1789 has long since ceased to provide anything but the barest minimum semblance of “government” necessary to prevent complete societal chaos…

…and if the percentage of the citizenry that have come to be reliant on “government” handouts isn’t enough to demonstrate that the political state is a prescription for that kind of widespread chaos, I’m not sure that there is any lesson clear enough to instruct “We the people” before it’s too late to build alternative systems that actually do provide the service of real government.

*The baseball metaphor, not a declaration of ideological orientation

**As defined by the purpose of government, codified in the Declaration Of Independence

