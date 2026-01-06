Now you'll get our very worst...and you can choke on it
The left has abused our best, so now they'll get our worst
New year, new America!
In the waning hours of 2025, the Trump White House posted a pretty badass meme to their social media.
I loved it, largely because I love ‘Gladiator,’ but also because it felt hopeful. 2025 started out fun, but reality was a swift and cold teacher. We’re up against an enemy that is much bigger and far more rooted than most of us could have imagined. Last year, it seemed, was a year of discovery. How much longer could America’s enemies f*** around?
2026, it seems, is the year they find out.