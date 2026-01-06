New year, new America!

In the waning hours of 2025, the Trump White House posted a pretty badass meme to their social media.

I loved it, largely because I love ‘Gladiator,’ but also because it felt hopeful. 2025 started out fun, but reality was a swift and cold teacher. We’re up against an enemy that is much bigger and far more rooted than most of us could have imagined. Last year, it seemed, was a year of discovery. How much longer could America’s enemies f*** around?

2026, it seems, is the year they find out.