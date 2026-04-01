Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Hello! I just discovered you and am a new (free) subscriber.

One comment re your above post, which I totally agree with. Illegal aliens also take advantage of federal, state and local regulations that allow for minority set-asides, participation or preferences in awarding of federal, state and local contracts and subcontracts. What this means is that, for example, a brand new resident who is originally from India will get preferential treatment and goodies over a white legal resident, even if that person is not a US citizen. The key is if that person is part of the "minorities." It's grossly unfair, IMO.

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