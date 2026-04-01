The federal government has changed the parameters of their small business loans to exclude non-citizens.

It seems absurd that people who have not contributed to the American system their whole lives can build a business on the backs of taxpayers, but here we are. If you’ve ever wondered why your neighborhood stores and businesses have shifted to non-citizen foreigners over the years, this is a part of the reason. They have every incentive to take over our places of business.

CalMatters, a left-leaning policy publication here in California, covered the new rules change. You will not be surprised to hear their core concern was for the non-Americans who now cannot access our tax dollars.

Green-card holders no longer qualify for loans from the Small Business Administration, eliminating a longtime source of financing for immigrants that advocates say will discourage job creation and harm the economy.

Discourage job creation for whom? These people aren’t hiring Americans and the bulk of their dollars, especially in California, are sent outside of our borders. We have no shortage of Americans, and yet Americans are losing jobs every day to foreigners and the multiple family members they bring in as green card applicants. And as for the California economy…it’s already a sh**show. Housing and gas are at the highest costs in the nation. Education rates are at the lowest levels. Our streets are littered with human feces and human tragedy. To say keeping small business dollars for small business Americans might “harm the economy” is a cope of the highest order.

California — which has the most small businesses and the largest immigrant population in the nation — could be most affected.

Good. It’s about time.

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Small business owners are responsible for 99% of net new jobs in the state, according to the California Office of the Small Business Advocate. Immigrant entrepreneurs make up 40% of the state’s business community and generated $28.4 billion in income in 2023, according to GO-Biz, the governor’s office of business and economic development.

CalMatters naturally makes no distinction between immigrants and illegal immigrants, but rest assured in California you can bet a large portion of this group are illegal aliens. Immigrant businesses making up 40% of our state’s small business is not a comforting number. That is deeply disturbing. For every non-citizen getting a business loan, an American citizen is not.

We welcome entrepreneurs in America. During the Vietnam war, we embraced many war refugees who went on to become wonderful contributors to our business economy. But if you talk to those people, they will tell you they did it with hard work, and with the generosity of their new American neighbors and sponsors. Back then, you had to prove your value to our economy in order to stay, and so they did. Some of those people are the most patriotic Americans you will ever meet.

We’re tired of welcoming freeloaders. We’re tired of being told we are not allowed to avail ourselves of the safety nets we pay into our whole lives, because a foreigner needs it.

It’s absurd and evil and I’ve had enough.

If you want to open a business in America, do it yourself or leave. We owe you nothing.

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