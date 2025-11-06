I had the distinct honor of joining Tea Party Patriots director Jenny Beth Martin on her podcast for some post-election analysis. TPP are currently in the midst of a national voter ID drive, and naturally they are laser-focused on California.

I filled Jenny Beth in on the Prop 50 vote and fallout and we chatted about what comes next for the Golden State and Governor Gavin Newsom. Jenny Beth asked me if I thought Republicans in other states should respond with their own redistricting, igniting what could be a never-ending gerrymandering battle.

You’ll have to check out the podcast for my answer.

Thanks so much to Jenny Beth Martin for having me on.

The battle is just beginning.

