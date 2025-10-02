The election rigging battle in California just got a lot dirtier. The Los Angeles Times is reporting the state’s first round of voter guides is “inaccurate,” mislabeling some districts and using the wrong district boundaries.

This seems like a particularly problematic “inaccuracy” given the entire point of this ballot is to vote on district boundaries.

The special election will take place on Nov. 4, but voters will begin receiving mail ballots in early October. On page 11 of the voter guide, a proposed and hotly contested congressional district that includes swaths of the San Fernando and Antelope valleys and is currently represented by Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) was mislabeled as Congressional District 22. However, on more detailed maps in the voter guide, the district is properly labeled as District 27.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber assured the LA Times her office was committed to accuracy, and they would be taking steps to correct the error. In the kind of statement only a Democrat can make, Weber claims the “mislabeling” will not affect the ballot or districts. Everything is fine.

“Accuracy in voter information is essential to maintaining public trust in California’s elections,” said Secretary of State Shirley Weber. “We are taking swift, transparent action to ensure voters receive correct information. This mislabeling does not affect proposed districts, ballots, or the election process; it is solely a labeling error. Every eligible Californian can have full confidence that their vote will be counted and their representation is secure.”

Weber wants Californians to believe there is nothing to see here, but stakeholders are entitled to accurate voter guides. After all, they are guides they pay for. If the information presented is not accurate, how can voters be guided by the guide?

The Secretary’s plan to fix the misinformation is to mail voters postcards correcting the error, which will add millions more to the $284 million dollar price tag for the special election; but there’s a problem. California-based investigator Mercedes Reese called the office of the Secretary of State to inquire about the nature of the postcards. If they’re not going to mail new voter guides, will they at least include the updated map and the list of corrections to the voter guide? I spoke to her via phone regarding her investigation, and Reese says she was told they would not.

“They told me the postcard would offer a link voters can use to view the correct maps online. They won’t even include the mistake they made. They’ll just direct the recipient to the state site and that’s it.”

That isn’t even the worst problem. Today, as this column goes to publication, the postcards are reportedly still in production. The gerrymandering election in November 4th. Early voting begins on October 6. Today is October 2.

Methinks the game is afoot.

This isn’t an “inaccuracy,” despite what Newsom’s administration wants to pretend. I’ve been a Californian for far too long to think that, and something similar happened in my failed race for school board in 2022 in Orange County. This is a tactic. It is to purposefully sow confusion and uncertainty. I also think it might be worth digging a little deeper into Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Agua Dulce) district. Why did this particular anomaly visit his boundaries? Like I said, I’m too Californian to believe that is a coincidence. The nose knows.

If you’re a Californian, call the Secretary of State’s office and tell them you saw this story and you want to know what they are going to do to fix this. They should be made to feel nervous about this. The post-election legal challenges are mounting up.

Prop 50 is polling at about even among likely voters, which, in a state like California, means it’s not doing very well for the Democrats. Newsom is more unpopular than ever, despite his weird social media preening. As America starts climbing out of the quagmire of the last four years, California is still firmly ensconced in the mud.

Newsom is losing this battle, and this “inaccurate” inaccuracy is a sign of their desperation.

In my opinion.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share