Then Moses gave an order and they sent this word throughout the camp: “No man or woman is to make anything else as an offering for the sanctuary.” And so the people were restrained from bringing more, because what they already had was more than enough to do all the work. Exodus 36:6-7

This is a passage from my reading this morning. As Exodus ends, Moses is receiving precise instructions from the Lord for the building and maintenance of their new Temple. Moses directs the people to bring all the necessary supplies - fine jewels and metals, linens and dyes, scents and stones and sacrifices. He asks for the best of everything. The Lord will lead Israel in this dwelling and it must be an appropriate place for His spirit to reside.

It stuck out to me, because just this week Californians found out their health care taxes will be going up, along with another spike in state gas taxes. Our government says they don’t have enough…they need more.

Not enough…give us more…that is the norm for our current system of governance in America.

But even the Lord Himself does not take more than He needs, although He could have anything and even create anything He desires. Still, He does not overburden His people. That is not His way.

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28-30

Everything on earth is a reflection of the heavenly order. We have governance because there is a type of governance in Heaven. We have order because order is a Heavenly attribute.

For God is not a God of disorder but of peace—as in all the congregations of the Lord’s people. 1 Corinthians 14:33

Our government is meant to facilitate, organize and provide for the common good. And when it has enough, it is meant to work with just that…enough. The rest is to be returned to the people.

In modern America, the government never has enough, and never looks to its own ledgers to determine when it has enough. Excess is funneled into other pet projects or the pockets of corrupt politicians. Every leftwing politician in this country has endless words of praise and thanks for the illegal aliens and the welfare cases - not a single one speaks with such gratitude for the American taxpayer.

We never hear, “Don’t bring us any more. We have enough.” We only hear, “YOU have enough, bring us more.”

I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but this is not how government is supposed to work. I wonder how our distaste and rage for such treatment would change if we started looking at government as a reflection of the Heavenly order rather than a human obstacle we have to battle all the time. Our leaders take advantage of us, yes, but we are complicit (corporately speaking). We are not nearly angry enough at the abomination of modern governance, particularly here in California. We are not nearly concerned enough.

What we have allowed our government to become is a mockery of God’s order.

When the work is done, the people should be free to live from their bounty. Imagine if (for some bizarre, miraculous reason) the California legislature announced one day, “We’ve balanced our budget. We have enough to do the work responsibly. We will not be collecting taxes for the rest of the fiscal year.” Already, you are scoffing. It could never and would never happen.

But why?

Because we have not yet found the corporate will to demand - DEMAND - our government honor the governing principles of the Lord Almighty Himself. God’s order is the best order - for government, relationships and work. Where it is obeyed, humans thrive. Where it is ignored, we suffer.

We are suffering a plague of ignorance right now in our government. Given all the fraud we are seeing be exposed lately, it is safe to say they have enough.

The American people have given enough. Californians have given enough. There is more than enough to do the good work of this nation and this state.

When is our break?

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