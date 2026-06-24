Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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VNVet's avatar
VNVet
20h

My wife and I were born and raised in California. We raised our children in California. We lived there for 68 years, but we had to leave because the corrupt politicians never had enough as you, Kira, have so eloquently pointed out. Unfortunately, we were needed in Washington state where we currently reside, complete with more corrupt politicians who never have enough. God help us! Loved your article.

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Alissa's avatar
Alissa
21h

I’m exhausted.

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