The Charlottesville Lie has been the foundation of nearly every ounce of bitterness, division and political violence since it was first thrust upon us in 2017 (hard to believe that was almost a decade ago now).

The left has used the ‘very fine people on both sides’ propaganda to fuel their every anti-American impulse. That lie has permeated and fractured the most important relationships in our nation, pitting husband against wife, parent against child and neighbor against neighbor.

The entire reason conservatives are subjected to the constant slur of ‘Nazis!’ is the Charlottesville Lie. It wasn’t a term floating around in common parlance until that moment, and suddenly it became the left’s favorite insult for the right.

But it was worse than a slur. It became the impetus for a culture that accepts political violence as a necessary mean to an end. Nazis are/were the worst people on earth. The entire world united to defeat them in the 1940s, and subsequently the term became synonymous with evil. If those people back then were willing to kill to defeat the Nazis, why shouldn’t these people now do the same? If Nazis are evil and want to take over the world, it is a moral imperative to kill them. If conservatives and Republicans are Nazis by definition, it becomes a moral imperative to kill them too.

That doesn’t mean every left-winger in America is a murderer in search of a conservative victim. But it does mean that the culture of ‘righteous murder’ has saturated the left, making it a more palatable and viable option for the fringe lunatics who see it as their job to rescue America from the Nazi threat. And you’ll notice your more sane left wing friends will always add a ‘but’ when denouncing political violence. They’re all saturated in the death cult.

Left-wing podcaster Hassan Piker has been making the rounds this week with a disturbing interview on a New York Times podcast. In the interview, Piker refers to the brutal murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson as ‘social murderer’ and seemingly justifies his killing by suggesting Thompson’s position ‘universalized this pain’ of large swaths of people.

“Yeah. Friedrich Engels wrote about the concept of social murder. And Brian Thompson, as the United Healthcare C.E.O., was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder. The systematized forms of violence, the structural violence of poverty, the for-profit, paywalled system of health care in this country — and the consequences of that are tremendous amounts of pain, tremendous amounts of violence, tremendous amounts of deaths. And that was a fascinating story for me, because Americans are very draconian about crime and punishment. They’re very black and white on this issue. And yet, because of the pervasive pain that the private health care system had created for the average American, I saw so many people immediately understand why this death had taken place. Even before they knew who the shooter was or what the motive was, we had universalized this pain so much so that virtually every American has a similar experience.”

This is the Charlottesville Lie in action.

Piker didn’t stop there. Earlier in the month he told his podcast audience they should kill Senator Rick Scott for his opposition to universal healthcare.

“If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott.”

That comment came on April 7, 2026.

This is the Charlottesville Lie in action.

Hassan Piker is only the latest example of the mainstreaming of political assassination culture. That he can take to the internet airwaves and suggest the assassination of a sitting Senator and be taken seriously by anyone, let alone the Democrat establishment that has been parading him around lately, is a shocking testament to the complete degradation of our political boundaries and common sense of safety.

The Charlottesville Lie has murderous spawn.

President Trump was nearly murdered on that lie. Corey Comperatore was murdered on that lie.

Charlie Kirk was murdered on that lie.

Teslas were burned and destroyed on that lie.

People have been attacked in the streets on that lie.

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That lie is the reason most Trump supporters have to think twice about publicly wearing the personalized gear of the current President of the United States.

The lie itself may have seemed unfair and annoying at the time, but it was creating a much more dangerous reality than we could have known. It became the basis for the unprecedented political violence and division we are experiencing right now. It became the ‘proof’ and the standard-bearer of the sins of conservatives.

Had President Trump not won in 2024, that lie would have been the end of the American right. I believe that. It would have taken this nation down a path that could only conclude in the suppression of the MAGA/right wing population. We saw bits and pieces of it through COVID - forced vaccinations and public punishment for refusing a vaccination; lockdowns; deplatforming; censorship; closing churches while opening strip clubs…the list goes on and on, but it was only the beginning.

If you want to know what their endgame was/is, just remember the left only projects. They only attribute to others what they believe themselves. So, ask yourself, what are they accusing Trump -and all of us- of wanting for America?

When they accuse the right of public kidnappings (ICE), political prosecutions (SPLC and all of Minnesota), fascism…that’s what they plan to do. During COVID, some on the left even floated the idea of reeducation camps for people who didn’t obey COVID rules.

And now they are glorifying and promoting murder as a viable political option.

The result of all this has been to irreparably fracture the country, families and communities.

A nation divided against itself cannot stand.

That is civil war, my friends. We have been the victims of a civil war we didn’t even know we were fighting and if we don’t wake up to it right now, there will be nothing left to fight for except scraps of food in the reeducation camps.

I’m only kind of kidding.

Wake up. War is here.

*I know I say sharp and shocking things sometimes. I can only do that because my voice is completely independent. I answer to no one (well, sometimes my husband). Please help keep my voice independent and loud by upgrading to a paid subscription or even gifting one to a friend you think my enjoy this page. Thank you!

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