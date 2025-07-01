Los Angeles Chooses Foreigners Over the 4th
LA cancels July 4th celebrations over ICE fears...because of course
A large part of Tom Homan’s ICE strategy seems to be to pull up a chair and park ICE in the state of California for a while. This is a very smart move, given that California houses at least a quarter of the nation’s illegals. I’d be willing to bet that number is closer to half.
Naturally, the progressive left has been…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.