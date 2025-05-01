*Thank you for reading and for being a curious citizen. We need more people like you! This post is free, but there’s a lot more going on behind the paywall. Please consider becoming a paid member to support independent media and also to just be one of the cool kids.
Kamala Harris has finally worked through her boxed wine supply and is inching back into t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.