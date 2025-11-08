I joined Matt Alvarez over at the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Friday morning for a little post-election analysis.

I sounded the same alarm I’ve been sounding since last November - this is war and now is the time for strong men and big risks. We also talked about Mamdani and what’s on the horizon for Gavin Newsom.

It wasn’t all angst and aggravation. I leave Matt with some good news for the future of America.

