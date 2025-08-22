I’m excited to join my good friend and California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton on Fox News tonight. We’ll be appearing on ‘Hannity’ around the halfway point of the show.
We’ll be talking about - what else? - Newsom’s nastiness. California is the focus of national politics right now, for good reason. It’s all hands on deck!
See you there!
Looks like I'm going to have to find out it my TV still works.