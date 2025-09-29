I joined my longtime friend Kemberlee Kaye at the Legal Insurrection podcast last week for a passionate discussion on faith, culture, and the fallout from the Charlie Kirk assassination.

We cut through quite a few topics, but I could not let the moment pass without taking it to church, as I often do. Kemberlee and I talked a lot about the need for spiritual and cultural revival alongside the revolution currently underway in our government.

If you’re looking for an interesting political discussion with some positive themes, I think this one might wet your whistle today.

Thanks so much to the team at LI for letting me hang for a little bit. I love to talk and I love to talk about Jesus.

Check and check!

