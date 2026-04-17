Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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wolfsons
6h

Great show today! Elon is sweet to care, but he needs to remember that necessity breeds innovation. Otherwise we’d all still be pounding our clothes with rocks in the river to get them clean. He just needs to look at how society changed when we stopped motivating people to stay off welfare. Are they creating and making society better now that our tax dollars pays for their rent and Pop Tarts? Humans need to work as part of our own growth and satisfaction whether we are doing a job to support ourselves or as a homemaker keeping the home fires burning and volunteering in our communitjes.

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