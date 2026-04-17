Kira guest hosts 'Tony Katz Today'
12-3 ET out of Indianapolis
I’ll be filling in for my good friend Tony Katz today on WIBC out of Indianapolis.
California Crazy meets Midwest Nice!
Stream at WIBC.com or search for ‘Tony Katz Today’ online. 9am-noon here on the West Coast.
Great show today! Elon is sweet to care, but he needs to remember that necessity breeds innovation. Otherwise we’d all still be pounding our clothes with rocks in the river to get them clean. He just needs to look at how society changed when we stopped motivating people to stay off welfare. Are they creating and making society better now that our tax dollars pays for their rent and Pop Tarts? Humans need to work as part of our own growth and satisfaction whether we are doing a job to support ourselves or as a homemaker keeping the home fires burning and volunteering in our communitjes.