California primary elections are already descending into chaos. As Steve Hilton surged to the top spot for CA Governor and Spencer Pratt appears poised to face Karen Bass in November, Pres. Donald Trump alleged the suspiciously sluggish ballot counting is evidence of “BIG cheating.”

In the UK, a shocking case of two-tier policing left an 18-year-old student dead. Canadian editor Roberto Wakerell-Cruz exposes the horrifying murder of Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by police as he bled to death because officers believed his killer’s false accusations of racism.

“The West has created an utterly evil state religion where an accusation of “racism” is the gravest offense that can be committed,” Elon Musk wrote about the case. “If police show up at a crime scene and a British boy is bleeding out and an immigrant says the British boy is racist, the cops will cuff the dying British boy.”

Former National Women’s Soccer League player Elizabeth Eddy Biggs discusses the escalating battle over trans players in women’s athletics. Biggs highlights the Olympics’ recent gender standards and courageous whistleblowers exposing the profit-driven industry lurking in children’s hospitals.

Kira Davis (filling in for Dr. Drew) is a conservative commentator and media personality. She is the host of The Orange Report with Kira Davis. Follow at https://x.com/kiradavis

Elizabeth Eddy Biggs is a surfer and former National Women’s Soccer League player. She graduated from USC with a degree in business administration. She played 11 seasons in the NWSL. Learn more at

https://elizabetheddy.com

and follow at https://x.com/ElizabethEddy2

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz is a Canadian editor and writer known for his work covering political and cultural news. He is an editor at Human Events, where he focuses on breaking news, culture, and commentary-driven reporting. Follow at https://x.com/Robertopedia

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