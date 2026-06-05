Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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EmilyTVProducer
1d

You are a prized human being.

And thank God in Heaven you're a parent, too.

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M Patrick D's avatar
M Patrick D
1d

So mush graft, grift and deceit out there on the left. Most of my Liberal friends (who have really lost what a true Liberal is!) do not know I disagree with 80% of their beliefs. I really refrain from commenting on social media. A friend just posted about the liar Hillary Clinton at a rally in his town. I nicely said it was nice of her to take DNC money and pay off the super delagates (which is why she beat Bernie). The left will never stop until their utopia is achieved! We all need to vote and be diligent!

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