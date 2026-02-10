I’m excited to be back in the chair for Dr. Drew on Ask Dr. Drew TODAY. Show starts at 5pmET. Head to the Ask Dr.Drew site to find all the ways to view - X, YouTube, Rumble, Facebook…there are a myriad of options to suit you.

I’ll be joined by California Assemblyman Carl DeMaio to chat about California fraud (and the myriad of other issues we have here) and journalist Christina Buttons to discuss the dark web of ICE-busting domestic terror groups.

It’s gonna be a great show. See you there.

CLICK HERE TO NAVIGATE TO ASK DR.DREW WEBSITE