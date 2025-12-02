A year ago, I attended a local government council meeting and I was shocked at how rude and dismissive the officials were to the public during comments. After a nearly 20-year career in conservative media, I’ve seen a lot of poor behavior from the political class. Few things shock me anymore, but I was dismayed to see public servants being so brazenly disrespectful to the people they ostensibly live and work next to. It takes a special kind of ugliness to speak so spitefully to a voter knowing you are going to see that person at your child’s basketball game later that day.

I realized local politicians are often the ugliest because they are invisible and I wished there was a place I could go to hear more about these people and maybe even shame some of them.

I couldn’t find such a place, so I decided to make my own.

Tonight I am launching The Orange Report, a news/opinion show covering local political and culture news from around Orange County, CA. It will be a place for people who don’t know much about Orange County politics to find quick insight and explanations. It will be my place to learn about Orange County politics and share what I’ve learned and how I feel about it. It will be my place to shame any politicians who take advantage of the good citizens of my county.

I put off doing this for a year, and then for weeks after I initially shot the pilot. Our operation is fledgling and I struggled with letting go of the idea of perfection. But, as my good friend Judy says, sometimes you just gotta lace up your sneakers and run your race.

Our goal is to give our patrons a vision of what can be possible with a little more finesse and a few more dollars. In that effort, I would like to invite you to partner with us to push this project to success. We have set up a GiveSendGo fundraiser. Your support will allow us to upgrade graphics and production, attend and cover local meetings and events and pay local reporters and influencers for important content.

Next year is a big election, and Democrats are beginning to show signs of nerves. This one is within reach, although still very far away at the moment. ‘The Orange Report’ intends to play a big role in covering (and uncovering) the election from an Orange County perspective leading into next November. With the generosity of our partners and sponsors, we look forward to hitting the ground running in 2026.

I hope you’ll offer me a little grace as I work out the bugs. It will get better and more polished as we progress.

But there will never be a better time than right now to tell the truth.

Bring on the sunlight.

