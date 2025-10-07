I’ve had the privilege of doing some work for The New York Post lately. They recently asked me to join their ‘Red Hot Takes’ series to weigh in on the Newsom election rigging scheme here in California.

Kira Davis for ‘Red Hot Takes’

California’s Proposition 50 fight kicks off early voting with a showdown between Gavin Newsom’s national ambitions and local activists demanding voter control. Backed by out-of-state progressives like AOC and Elizabeth Warren, Newsom’s push to redraw election maps faces fierce resistance from Californians who call it a power grab by the political elite. Author Kira Davis says let Californian’s determine their own voting districts — not politicians with ambitions beyond 2026 and beyond California.

VOTE NO ON PROP 50

