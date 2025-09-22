Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
1m

You're right - it does not. His show is a money-loser and now that Disney has saved face, it will quietly after waiting a while dump him. His "suspension" meant little and the "resumption" of his lousy-ratings show means less.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kira Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture