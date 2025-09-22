Jimmy Kimmel performs in blackface on “The Man Show”

UPDATE: ABC parent company Sinclair Media says they are “preempting” Kimmel’s show starting on Tuesday, replacing it with local news affiliate programming. My best guess is that Kimmel is being stubborn and still plans to double down. They’re negotiating. Stay tuned

!

Sinclair has announced Disney has announced they will be bringing Jimmy Kimmel’s show back after it was “preempted indefinitely” following Kimmel’s idiot comments on the Charlie Kirk assassination. The move comes less than 24 hours after the historic Kirk memorial on Sunday.

The left-wing backlash over Kimmel’s cancellation created a bizarre, fake martyrdom around Kimmel himself; a hollow, shallow version of Kirk. It has been so empty and pathetic I have been inspired to make an addition to my ongoing “Beyoncé Campaign” series - an unexpected series of columns that explores the left’s descent into fakery and all the ways it manifests itself in politics. Following FCC chief Brandon Carr’s muddled comments about the public interest of broadcast airwaves, they had themselves convinced Kimmel was a victim of political assassination culture, just like Charlie.

It was gross. I wish I could say it was unexpected, but I keep thinking we’ve reached the bottom with these lunatics and they keep proving there is no bottom.

Now, Kimmel is back, with Disney announcing they made the original decision to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

The left is celebrating on social media today. Don’t even bother trying to point out the illogic of their celebration - that obviously this proves Kimmel was neither fired by the FCC nor does Trump have any say over his employment; that Kimmel was sidelined for openly lying about the nature of the shooting and the facts that were already available; that Kimmel had no intention of admitting the lie or correcting the record.

They won’t hear it. They can’t hear it. They’ve already made up the story in their heads and it is the only track playing.

Kimmel will be back and celebrated and win all kinds of awards and accolades…and most of America will yawn. It is no matter. Not now.

The damage has been done. The country has soured on progressive sensibilities. The reaction to Kirk’s death coming from the left has become a deeply disturbing turnoff to most of non-political America. The Hollywood elite and their true believers might be celebrating inside their bubbles, but the rest of us are looking on with distaste.

Kimmel’s show might pick up a few more sympathy viewers for a few weeks, but the game is over. No one was really watching it before, and the USAID dollars have dried up. The culture shifted last November, and took another giant leap last Sunday. Kimmel can do whatever he wants. Disney can do whatever they want.

The verdict is in - America is done with their arrogant antics. Let them play their instruments as the Titanic sinks. The rest of us will look on from land, a land called America.

Bye.

