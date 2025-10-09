This is the moment Katie Porter’s campaign for Governor of California imploded.

Democrat candidate Katie Porter laughs and asks reporter Julie Watts “How would I need [Trump voters] in order to win, ma’am?”

Former Congresswoman, and current Democrat front-runner in the gubernatorial race, Katie Porter may have just recorded the most epic political fail since Terry McAulliffe told Virginia voters he didn’t think parents had the right to know what their kids are taught in school. That fumble handed the Virginia Governor’s mansion to Glen Youngkin, and the rest is history.

There is an argument to be made that Youngkin’s victory was a mighty wind in the sails the citizen-led cultural movement that ultimately brought us MAGA 2.0. Could Porter’s very public implosion signify a similar uprising in California?

Every year a new word or phrase captures American public discourse - ‘gravitas’, ‘gaslighting’, ‘toxic’. One phrase I’ve seen thrown around a lot more since Trump’s election is “the masks are off.”

As Trump’s presidency becomes more of a reality for the reluctant left, they are subconsciously aware they are now backed into the corner of their own failed utopia. With no exit, no ideas and no humility, they have no choice but to double down on their terrible ideas. Except now they are out of energy, having spent a billion dollars and a bajillion tears on Kamala Harris’ fake campaign. They can no longer maintain their pretend diplomacy. The masks are slipping and we are all being treated to the ugly truth of our Democrat political class.

Porter’s grotesque outburst wasn’t necessarily surprising for those who know her history. She was one of the original “crass” Democrats, known for her blue language and aggressive attitude. In a different time, this might be a mildly interesting story of no impact on the outcome of the election. Most of the country didn’t even know about the last regular gubernatorial election because Newsom barely even had to run.

But this is 2025. It’s the Golden Age, and everything is different. The entire country is watching California. And that means the entire country is watching Katie Porter. And that means the entire country is watching the Democrat mask slip in real time.

This is who they are - ‘they’ being the Democrat political class (not necessarily the average voter). They are arrogant and dull - just like that screenshot of Katie Porter, aghast that anyone would dare think she needs a damn thing from Trump voters. They are crass without cause and defensive without a defense. They are weak, so divorced from the arena of ideas that the lightest of challenges throws them into fits. They are immature and disastrously incapable of reading the room.

Porter’s response to the discomfort of a few basic questions was to run away. That isn’t unlike the Texas Democrats who abandoned their posts in defiance of the inevitable redistricting. Nor is it unlike Congressional Democrats right now, who are stomping their feet and refusing to go to work while average Americans suffer the consequences.

Of course, all of America saw the myriad of disgusting responses to Charlie Kirk’s assassination by the likes of Ilhan Omar and Jasmine Crockett. All of America is watching Democrats protest for and advocate for rapists, murderers, and slave traffickers. All of America is watching them pretend they didn’t cover up the worst political scandal in American Presidential history during the Biden era, which only ended a mere 10 months ago.

The masks are off, and Katie Porter’s face-plant is just the final N95 dropping to the ground.

Porter is polling well ahead of the rest of the pack at the time of this publication, but it will be interesting to see how this viral moment impacts her. A recent Zogby poll (of likely candidates; Grenell has not announced an intention to run) has her leading among likely voters at 25%, but Republican candidate Steve Hilton is second behind her at 14%. The next closest Republican is Sheriff Chad Bianco with almost 11%. That is to say, it seems like Hilton is lagging, but in California numbers, it’s a healthy position that will likely only grow as other Republican candidates drop out of the race.

With a year left to the general election, California’s gubernatorial race is surely still in for a lot of ups and downs. Porter’s pathetic showing is certainly a huge story, but the bigger story is the Democratic Party itself, and what Porter’s failure means for the party’s future in general.

And if the overall picture Porter presented in that studio interview is symbolic of the Democratic Party in general, that future is very poorly lit and disastrously positioned.

