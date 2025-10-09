Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cgg's avatar
cgg
7h

This is just spitballing, but I wonder if she is the party's sacrificial lamb: that they see the writing on the wall, so why invest? JV move to pull a "what do I need with 40% of the population I plan to rule - uh - govern?" is very reminiscent of Hillary's deplorable comments. You would think something would have been learned from that.

Then again, arrogance runs very high in these circles. We will see...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kira Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture