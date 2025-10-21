Just Kira Davis Ep.2: No Kings, No Sense

This week I break down the aftermath (or lack thereof) of the No Kings protests across the country, and I have a few choice words for Robert DeNiro, of all people.

I also try to figure out why everyone is mad at Matt Walsh.

Let me know in the comments where you land on some of this. I’m particularly interested in you take on the Matt Walsh controversy, if you know anything about it (or even understand it). I need help!

And stick around to the end for a little ‘Unsolicited Advice’ preview, where I offer advice to someone who didn’t ask for it and doesn’t know who I am.

