The Democrats have a man problem.

This isn’t shocking considering they have spent the last decade insulting, demonizing and suppressing male instincts. The only men Democrats seem to respect are the ones wearing dresses, and normal, red-blooded American males have noticed.

For the last 8 months, the left-wing media machine has been assuring viewers the Democrats don’t have a message problem, they only have a messaging problem. If only they could find a way to get through to those confused, lost men who peeled off to vote for Donald Trump and liberty in 2024.

I’m not one to offer free help, but out of the kindness of my heart, I had my team work up an ad for the Democrats, to help them bring back male human beings into the fold. I think it’s pretty good. What do you think? Let me know in the comments and feel free to share!

It’s Time to Man Up!