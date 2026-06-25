Last night, Mamdani-backed socialists went 3 for 3 in the New York primaries for the New York legislature. They are all socialists/Islamists. Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries backed the Democrat challengers in all these races. They all lost and NYC crowds gathered to celebrate not only the DSA victories, but the defeat of the Democrat establishment, as embodied by Jeffries.

America is on a terrifying trajectory.

We can no longer dance around this issue.