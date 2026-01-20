I recently had the opportunity to watch Chad Bianco speak in person at an event we were both booked for. That event was the final straw for me. I think Bianco is a fine candidate, but listening to him last week, I heard the last of what I needed to finally just come out and say it.

It’s time for Chad Bianco to drop out of this race. He can’t win.

It took me a while to write this because many of my activist friends and neighbors are Bianco fans. He has a very solid MAHA base, and as a mother who ran for her own school board in 2022, I identify heavily with them. I like a lot of things about Bianco, and if he didn’t have a challenger like Hilton, I would have some good reasons to support him.

But Bianco and his team have been engaging in a whisper campaign, and while sometimes effective, it is also a sign of desperation. His camp has been suggesting Hilton is some kind of ‘Democrat plant’ or spoiler, and Bianco intimated the same during his speech. I find that quite distasteful.

I’ve known Steve Hilton for almost a decade. He is largely the same person now as when I first met him. Over the years we have had many passionate conversations concerning the direction of California and what we think the solutions are. Hilton is now running on those very conversations. He hasn’t changed how he thinks about liberty or California. In fact, he’s only become more resolute over the years, more insistent on the value of Republican politics. My first appearance on Hilton’s Fox News show was beside Charlie Kirk, nearly 10 years ago. It’s where I got to know Charlie, originally.

If Hilton is some kind of plant, he sure did play the long game.

And speaking of Charlie - my friend, Charlie…and Hilton’s friend, Charlie - Bianco was asked about a TPUSA endorsement at our event. It was a good question. TPUSA is becoming a powerhouse in conservative politics. If you want the energetic base, you need a TPUSA endorsement. Bianco danced around the question, saying he’d reached out to Erika Kirk and the TPUSA team but hadn’t heard back. He said he is receiving unmitigated support from the kids on the ground at the TPUSA events he’s attended. The audience applauded. They trust a TPUSA endorsement, for good and obvious reasons.

The problem is, Bianco can’t give them what they want and he knows it.

Charlie Kirk endorsed Hilton before his death. In fact, they played his endorsement video at Hilton’s campaign launch event in Huntington Beach last spring.

Charlie believed in Hilton and gave his endorsement knowing Bianco was running too. He made a clear choice before the worst happened, so if anyone is taking election cues from the TPUSA crowd and their late leader, they should be supporting Hilton.

If Bianco wants a whisper campaign, maybe people should start whispering about how he openly touted “switching” teams in 2024.

I’m not saying he can’t do that, but if you’re going to criticize Hilton as some kind of ‘plant’ because you don’t think his past is conservative enough, maybe you should clean your own house first.

And then there’s the kneeling. Sheriff Bianco, in the midst of the Summer o’ Love, took the side of the rioters and disruptors and knelt in solidarity outside his department. He has offered explanations for this, but I don’t find them compelling and the people who contend Bianco was trying to build bridges in the community must admit they would lose their minds if Hilton had such an image in his past.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco kneels in solidarity with local BLM protestors in 2020

Bianco will have to answer for that fiasco over and over again among the base. For every second he’s spending explaining that, he’s not explaining his platform (which some voters have complained seems very thin). Perhaps a small portion of the independent vote might look favorably on the incident come the generals, should Bianco advance. But no Republican candidate is going to win without the enthusiasm of the base, and whether or not it was his intention, this moment made him look weak. You can hear the protestors demanding he “take the knee.”

And he took it.

Voters must ask whom else he might kneel to when under the pressure of Sacramento.

I realize that sounds harsh, but the fate of our state is on the line and we may never get another shot like this one again. The Democrats are weak and the electorate is exhausted. There is not much time for niceties. Bianco’s kneeling could (possibly) appeal to some of the middle, but his major funding will come from the base.

If he can’t hold the money, can he hold a lead?

I am not interested in petty politics. I am interested in winning. And I believe Steve Hilton can win. Bianco is not wrong to believe the state needs a leader who can win the independent voters while courting the base. I do not believe he can do that.

As an immigrant who fled communist-era Hungary, Hilton can speak directly to the ideals and opportunities that first made him fall in love with this state and our nation. As an American who has taken the Oath of Citizenship with pride, he can speak directly to an immigrant community that is facing a lot of disinformation and outright lies from the left. Also, he cut his conservative political teeth in the Thatcher era. That is all very appealing for a Republican candidate in a general election in the Trump era.

Hilton splits the difference nicely between Republican-base values and experience in government. California is a mess and will need a leader fluent in the language of red tape.

Most importantly, we are pulling up on February. It’s officially campaign season. In California, our jungle primaries mean June is our first big hurdle. We have a real shot at the Governor’s mansion for the first time in decades. We need to send a candidate into the generals with as much in their vault as possible. As distasteful as it is, money will be a big part of winning this election.

We have two leading candidates. We need one, but without a traditional Republican primary, we must depend on the conscience of the candidates to make room for one to move forward confidently. I believe that person should be Hilton. He has the polling, he has the donors, he has the public name recognition, and he has a background in conservative politics.

And he had Charlie, too. As someone who knew Charlie, that means something to me. I trusted him.

The Biancos have put everything on the line for this pursuit and they should be commended for that. But as the reality of the general election looms, Republicans need to be playing a longer game. We can’t spend all our time and money trying to beat ourselves up in fake primary that is stacked against all of us from the beginning.

I believe Steve Hilton can be the leader California needs to be great again.

Bianco can be a leader too. He can be the man he has been reputed to be, a man who makes the tough choices for the peace of his community. He can step up to say, “I have more fight in me, but this battle is draining our resources and this fight is not about me, it is about California.” He can lend his considerable experience and passion to securing a historic victory for California that could turn the tide around the country.

It is unfair to ask a solid candidate like Bianco to step aside for the greater good. He shouldn’t have to. But this is our reality. This is California in 2026. If we ever hope to change it we must win back the Governor’s office and to do that we need one strong candidate.

Now.

It’s time for Sheriff Chad Bianco to drop out of the race. It’s not fair, but it’s necessary.

It’s time to start winning.

