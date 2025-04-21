It's Official: Fox News' Steve Hilton Will Run for California Governor
Hilton has extensive government and media experience
Author, activist and Fox News contributor Steve Hilton announced on Monday his plans to run for the Governor of California in the upcoming 2026 election cycle.
Is this a continuation of the Fox-ification of America?
It’s no accident President Trump has chosen many figures from right-of-center media. These people come with their own professional qualifica…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.