US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, is dead. US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, is fighting for his life at this very moment.

The shocking attack on two National Guardsmen in the nation’s capitol this week comes in the midst of months of non-stop “protests” against law-enforcement activities and at ICE facilities. It also comes on the heels of a disturbing video by the now-called ‘Seditious Six,’ urging military service members to disobey orders they don’t agree with.

The violence against ICE and other law-enforcement has been escalating at a concerning pace.

And then, of course, there is Charlie.

The trajectory is worrisome, a fact I was suddenly slapped in the face with when my friend posted this thought on X.

“It all started with a Subway sandwich, by the way.”

The news cycle moves so fast these days, some may not remember back in August when D.C. resident Sean Charles Dunn was arrested for attacking federal law enforcement officers with his dinner…a Subway sandwich. Why do progressive lunatics love Subway so much?

Sean Dunn is arrested after throwing a Subway sandwich at CBP officers in Washington D.C.

Dunn ultimately skated on all charges. His story now stands as but one in a growing number of increasingly violent attacks against law enforcement. It has been buried at the bottom of a growing heap of bodies, nearly forgotten in all the madness that has since ensued.

But it serves as a warning shot, of sorts. This was the beginning of the real insanity. The anti-Trump rage had spilled out of the organized marches and TikTok rants and into the streets, into the people. Not only were those people angry, they were emboldened.

In the beginning, as with Dunn, they were emboldened by a traitorous left-wing media that was high on fascism but low on facts. They framed Trump’s every move as a step towards fascism (even if almost none of them can define fascism). The progressive base was spun into a tornado of rage, having been assured daily the 2024 election was the last Presidential election Donald J. Trump would ever allow.

As time has passed, they’ve been emboldened by other measures. Crime-ravaged blue cities fail to prosecute many violent crimes, but some mayors seem to take particularly morbid pleasure in refusing to prosecute crimes against federal law enforcement officers and facilities. Dark money from entities like the Soros Foundation aids in bond money and legal representation for some of the more egregious cases.

Then, there is the ‘Seditious Six’ video, perhaps one of the most troublesome moves of this entire political drama. It signals a dark turn in this saga. On one level, it is a message to public servants from elected officials to revolt. On another, it is a signal to other, more nefarious entities to activate.

Mere days ago, Senator Elissa Slotkin (D) opined on MSNBC (or MSNOW…now) about her fear that National Guard troops might escalate to shooting Americans.

“It makes me incredibly nervous that we’re about to see people in law enforcement, people in uniform military get nervous, get stressed, shoot at American civilians…”

And now Sarah Beckford is dead.

We cannot afford to believe in coincidences anymore, or even to shove off each of these events as a one-off, a lone wolf not representative of a larger group.

These people are exactly who they say they are, and they are broadcasting it on cable news and social media and in the streets with their Subway sandwiches. There is a deadly serious climax developing, one that will signal the end of what we used to believe about America and the beginning of civil strife to rival our nation’s one and only Civil War.

To avoid this, consequences must be dealt swiftly and harshly. We have no more time for compassion or negotiating. If Democrats win the next two election cycles, we will surely be headed for an armed civil war. The only hope to avoid this is to punish the wicked and release the American economy to reward the faithful citizenry.

When Americans see bad deeds punished and good deeds rewarded, their resolve will be the death of this traitorous thread running through the fabric of the new Golden Age.

