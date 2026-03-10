When I was a kid (GenX, here) California the quintessential symbol of the American Dream.

Convertibles, hot women, ripped dudes, Hollywood, glitz and glamour. Granted, now that I’m a Californian I understand these things only represent the southern portion of our state. Still, if you’d asked anyone probably anywhere in the world back then what they knew about America, chances were they’d give you a list similar to the one I just provided.

There is a case to be made that California defined the American Dream.

We don’t need to stay in the 1980s to see the seeds of the American Dream in California. From the admonition to “Go West, young man” to the Gold Rush to the Oil Rush to the Tech Boom, California was once considered the place to go to find impossible wealth and impossible possibility. You came here to be somebody, to build something. You came here to grab the American Dream and look good doing it.

Now, in 2026, California is the last place Americans think of when imagining the American Dream. Sure, some hopeful artists still make their way here with dreams of stardom, but even Hollywood is broken these days. While it was never the glamorous meritocracy they always sold us, there was once a time when the industry was vast and eclectic. There were lots of ways to grab a piece of the Hollywood dream, even if it didn’t necessarily mean fame. These days, the industry is woefully contracted, under threat from AI, and shattered to pieces on the rocks of Wokeness. What work is available is often snatched up by the leftovers of the final class of movie stars. You’re more likely to see your favorite actor doing a commercial for coffee than an actual film these days.

Homelessness plagues every corner. Open-air drug markets are in every major city. It is nearly impossible to consider moving a business to California, but businesses are leaving in droves.

Hardly anyone ever says anymore, “I’m moving to California to follow my dreams!”

Such a statement, if said at all, is sure to be met with eye rolls and sarcasm.

If your dream is to live paycheck-to-paycheck no matter your income level…if your dream is to wade through feces and needles on the way to school…if your dream is to never own a home or to own a home that can’t be insured…if your dream is to watch your children grow up and move away to a state they can afford…if your dream is watching your dreams die…then California is the place for you.

The Venice Beach that that was once the home of body builders and blond babes is now choked with homeless encampments and crime. The Santa Monica pier has been abandoned to the clueless tourists and constant plumes of marijuana smoke. San Francisco is a ghost town that is so unaffordable, the public school system of this major American city has less than 50,000 students. Teachers sleep in their cars because they cannot afford to live in or even near the city of their employment. The once-rich farmland in the Central Valley has been drying up for decades because of Sacramento water restrictions. While restaurants were fined for absurd COVID regulations, the streets were clogged with illegal alien food vendors, operating with no oversight, incurring no fines, and it’s still going on. The freeways are clogged with millions of drivers who don’t even have a legal American identification.

The blond babes have been replaced with a multi-cultural hellscape that is at once diverse and homogenous. None of it seems like “California” anymore. Now it’s just an international dumping ground, a vague amalgamation of foreign values, American capitalism, and the vapors of a once great California Dream.

And what is our current Governor up to? He’s on a book tour, spending millions of our tax dollars (allegedly) to “rehab” California’s image to America…to lie about the California Dream that has been utterly destroyed under his watch.

It wasn’t always this way. We can trace the trajectory of decline directly to the establishment of a Democrat supermajority in Sacramento. Nothing has improved since that time. Things have only become more and more desperate.

It is an embarrassment. California should be the easiest state to run. It has everything - sun, sand, snow, farmland, adventure, glamor. This is a state borne of possibility and pure grit.

The California Dream isn’t even a nightmare anymore. It is simply…dead.

How shameful for Gavin Newsom. He had the whole world in front of him. All he had to do was show up and not break anything.

Instead, he’s broken everything. And now he’s asking America to put him in charge of the whole shebang. If this is what he’s done to the California Dream, imagine what Gavin Newsom will do when he gets his hands on the American Dream.