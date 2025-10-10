A recent Rolling Stone article declared the “MANOSPHERE INFLUENCERS WHO BOOSTED TRUMP ARE NOW COOLING ON HIM.” The headline refers to podcasters like Joe Rogan and Theo Von who, lately, have expressed some discontent with Trump’s ICE operations and approach to illegal immigration.

While the criticisms of Rogan and company may signal a ‘cooling off’ from Trump to an absurdly hopeful left wing media, it isn’t quite as significant as they so desperately desire.

The immaturely monikered “manosphere” podcasters were never Trump fans to begin with. Joe Rogan built his entire brand on being curious and unabashedly libertarian. When he brought Trump into the podcasting universe, it was because he was genuinely curious about the man. When he announced his support for Trump’s campaign, it wasn’t because he had suddenly become a MAGA man. It was because he saw the danger the other side of the electoral equation posed, and he knew there was only one way out.

Now that danger has passed, and there is no more need to support any presidential candidate. The “manosphere” can return to their previous positions as purveyors of jokes and curiosity, and that is just what they are doing.

As for what it means for Trump’s base of support, it likely won’t matter much. The audience has already been captured.

The usefulness of the podcast crew was to introduce a raw and uncensored Trump to an audience who have probably only ever heard him through the derangement filters of legacy media outlets. Trump’s personality, much to the confusion of the left, has always been his secret weapon. There is something magnetic and engaging about him, something the Hollywood set might call the “it factor.”

After agreeing to meet with President Trump over dinner, talk show host Bill Maher told his viewers he was surprised to find himself completely at ease during their time together.

“I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That’s just how it went down. Make of it what you will.”

As we discovered after the disintegration of his relationship with Elon Musk, the power of Trump is greater than the power of any other cultural icon. He is a singularity, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Whether or not Rogan genuinely “cools” on the Trump era is irrelevant. The “manosphere” audience has already seen Trump, and there is no unseeing.

*My work is completely supported by generous readers and listeners like you. If you’d like to help keep my voice free and independent, please consider a paid subscription or click here to leave a one-time tip of encouragement.

*Or share this post with friends.

Share