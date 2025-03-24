If you were a fan of Rush Limbaugh, you were a fan of Rob Carson. Carson was the voice of EIB and Rush’s chief comedy writer. He now hosts his own radio show on Newsmax.
I was honored to meet Carson at CPAC back in February and we hit it off. Today I appeared on his show for the first time. We talked about California, big government, and Newsom’s new fa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Just Kira Davis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.