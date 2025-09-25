The White House unveiled its new Presidential Hall of Fame on Wednesday, and one Presidential portrait in particular was a bit…unique.

As you can see, our esteemed 45th and 47th President is pictured on the left and the right. In the middle is, ostensibly, President Joe Biden. More accurately, it is the Presidential autopen, which Trump maintains was the true President during the Biden regime.

It is a savage dig, and one that a lot of people feel is beneath the office of the President.

But…is it?

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination; in the wake of two attempts on Trump’s life (that we know of); in the wake of a brutal COVID lockdown; in the wake of four years of government censorship, and the weaponization of government against social media upstarts, parents and female athletes; in the wake of 88 criminal charges and two impeachments; in the wake of a decade of the progressive left pushing assassination culture and calling everyone they don’t like a Nazi; in the wake of the Biden pardons and an unchecked invasion by the third world; in the wake of Laken Riley and Jocelyln Nungaray; in the wake of a left-wing media that is still trying to blame political violence on the victims of said violence…in the wake of all the complete and utter bullshit the American people have been put through over the last four years in particular, one thing is glaringly clear.

There is no bottom.

The Democratic Party and their left-wing allies have proven, the last eight months in particular, that there is no low they won’t sink to. They are completely sold out to the cult of progressivism, and they know they are losing. They are panicking and that makes them dangerous.

If there is no bottom, there is no level for the White House to be “beneath” even when it comes to something as traditional as a wall of Presidential photos.

The Biden administration was the most destructive administration in history. We are only just now peeling back the layers of rot and deception they wrapped around the American people for four years. They tried to destroy Donald Trump.

They tried to kill him.

Is the truth “beneath” the office of the President?

Joe Biden doesn’t deserve a portrait on that wall. By now we all agree, nearly unanimously, that he was an empty vessel. The left wants us to just “move on” and focus on the future. Unsurprising, given how guilty their heroes are in all this.

But Trump was elected to right the wrongs of the past four years. In his first term, he made the mistake of thinking it was better to let the entrenched swamp creatures just fade into the background of history as he moved forward with better plans. He’s learned his lesson the hard way. This time around, Trump has no intention of letting his political enemies be forgotten in the whirlpool of the ever-churning news cycle. Certainly not after his friend was murdered.

The autopen portrait is an arrow - WE ARE HERE.

It is a reminder to every person who walks by it - WE KNOW WHAT THEY DID TO US AND WE WILL THINK ABOUT IT EVERY DAY.

Considering all that has happened, and all that is happening, I believe our President has conducted himself with great restraint. He was a changed man after the Butler shooting, and he changed again after Charlie’s shooting. Yet, he has maintained an air of control and leadership throughout it all.

That being said, there is nothing beneath his office, because the left has completely ripped the bottom out from under America.

Now, they’ll reap the whirlwind.

