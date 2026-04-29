California’s “Billionaire Tax” has been getting a lot of press. It was pitched to voters as a one-time 5% wealth tax on the state’s 200 or so billionaires.

On its face it is egregious. The billionaires in this state already pay a large chunk of the taxes (we are the highest taxed state in the nation). A mere 200 wallets are responsible for at least $3 billion in income tax revenue every year. This doesn’t include what they are paying on their property and business taxes. It is no small amount coming from 200 people in a state of 40 million.

Naturally, the “face” of the bill is just that. A face. Once the measure cleared the signature threshold for inclusion on the November ballot, intrepid reporters and influencers began digging through the final product. Buried deep inside is a poison pill, one that could not only make the tax permanent, but allow Sacramento to add retirement accounts and scale it down to the middle class…at will.

From The California Post:

Rob Lapsley, the group’s president, cites a section of the tax plan that would allow California lawmakers to amend it later with a two-thirds vote of both the state Assembly and Senate — as long as the change is “consistent with a furthers the purposes” of the one-time 5% wealth tax on California’s roughly 200 billionaires. “While proponents say this tax only applies to billionaires, the Wealth Tax is carefully drafted to give the Legislature far broader power amend the “2026 Billionaire Tax Act” than voters might expect,” Lapsley wrote in the memo, which was circulated to Business Roundtable members and individuals concerned about the billionaire tax. “This means the Legislature could amend any and all portions of the initiative — including the constitutional provisions, lowering the $1 billion threshold, making the tax permanent and removing the exemptions for real property and retirement accounts,” the memo alleged.

While California fraud is stacking up to reach the high hundreds of billions, Sacramento is demanding even more money to fund the very institutions that are rife with corruption and being exposed daily. They are scheming new ways to circumvent the voter’s state constitutional right to approve any new taxes via public vote.

It is insatiable greed, and it cannot be rewarded.

If you live in California, tell everyone you know to reject this measure on the November ballot. If you don’t live here, share this with your friends and maybe they’ll share it with theirs and somewhere along the way we’ll pick up more California eyes.

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And where the hell is the Governor?

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