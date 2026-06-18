Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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cgg
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These programs are scammy. Designed to make the customer "feel good" but it's a bait and switch. My mom worked for an engineering company that purported to be "a woman owned business" - it was in everyone's email signature. The owner basically put his wife's name on the documents. She had zero to do with any operations whatsoever.

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