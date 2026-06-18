That headline might seem overdramatic, or perhaps comedic, but it is completely accurate.

California’s Democrat supermajority hates voter ID. So much so they sued the city of Huntington Beach when it tried to institute its own voter ID policy for local elections. So much so that Governor Newsom signed several new laws prior to the primaries that would make it more difficult to verify signatures and challenge suspect ballots.

California Democrats say voter ID is racist, bigoted, and disenfranchising.

Among the plethora of state-mandated ‘equity’ initiatives is a policy that requires utility companies to reward a certain percentage of their contracts to LGBT-owned businesses. How do you determine if a business is gay enough for this benefit?

You may be shocked to hear this but…it’s with ID.

California Assemblyman David Tangipa (R- AD 8) took to X this week to describe the incredible absurdity of California’s ‘gay certification’ racket and it defies belief.

Share “Why are you gay?” Because in California it pays to be gay. So in the state of California, if you are a large-scale utility company, you are mandated to set aside a certain amount of contracts for LGBT-owned businesses. Now, how do you register as a ‘certified gay?’ I thought the same thing. And I wanted to make sure that my brothers weren’t missing out on any money, so I went to go register them, but what I found out was that there are way more requirements to be a ‘certified gay.’ You need proof of citizenship. You need an ID, or a different form of identification to register. You also need to have three potential references. Or a physician’s letter. Or an attorney’s letter. Or a doctor’s note claiming that you had some type of gender reassignment surgery or one of the other largescale categories like being ‘certified’ by a recognized LGBTQ certification group. Or receiving an award by another LGBTQ group. There are more requirements to be a ‘certified gay’ than there are to vote in the state of California. Let that sink in.” To get certified as an LGBT business enterprise, you have to provide extensive proof of your sexual orientation or gender identity — marriage certificates, domestic partnerships, letters from LGBT organizations, medical documentation, media coverage, awards — all kinds of ID and verification that goes way beyond what’s required just to register to vote in California.It’s easier to vote than it is to prove you’re gay for these state contracts.”

In California, it pays to be gay…literally.

If you want a secure election, however, you can take a hike…but only on approved government trails.

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