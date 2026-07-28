My family has lived in Ladera Ranch since 2010

I live in Ladera Ranch. That is the “wealthy” suburb (I find that constant descriptor hilariously unnecessary) that is the subject of this mysterious cancer cluster that has found its way to the national news.

This issue is not new. In fact, parents have been complaining about it for years as their children (and pets) have suffered these strange cancers in what should be one of the healthiest communities in California.

Sugar is an enemy here. We bring orange slices and organic juice to our soccer practices. We educate our children on sunscreens, hydration and healthy lifestyle choices. We are a sports community - everyone plays something at some time. You’d be shocked to know how many Olympic athletes were born and raised here- we produce a lot. We have parks everywhere, and our children are extremely active in those parks and playgrounds. We keep them clean and orderly for just that purpose. We love our farmer’s markets and our essential oils and other organic products. Vaccine-hesitancy is the norm. Parents are constantly exchanging tips and recommendations for healthy foods, products and activities.

All that to say - it makes absolutely no sense that this community’s HOA still uses harsh pesticides that almost every other suburb in southern California has banned.

We don’t know if it is the pesticides causing the cancer cluster, but with so many unknowns it only makes sense to shutter the current program and find some alternatives while we investigate the connections.

When it comes to children, ‘Better safe than sorry’ is the primary directive.

There should be an immediate cessation. It should be easy. In a normal world, it would be. The stuff we spray on our lawns might be making us sick? Fine. Simply…stop.

But in the land of big government - California - nothing is simple, and nothing from the government stops.

What should be a very simple matter of someone in charge saying, ‘No, let’s not use that, let’s use this instead while we investigate’ is instead a bloody gauntlet of red tape, runarounds and blame shifting.

The HOA says they are a volunteer board and this is an issue that should probably be addressed by the county (Ladera Ranch is unincorporated). The county says this should be addressed by the state. The state says this should be addressed by the county. The county says they are appealing to the state, and round and round we go, where we stop, nobody knows.

No, seriously. Nobody seems to know where the buck stops.

Two things come to mind as we trudge through the bureaucratic hellscape:

1.Your local government is your most important government. Voter turnout for local offices can sometimes be as low at 10% in some parts of California. I’m willing to bet it’s like that almost everywhere. This means a tiny sliver of people are picking your county board members, your local water and resources managers, and even your HOA boards.

Americans of all stripes have complete meltdowns every presidential election season, but very few know anything about who is running the government right next to them…who is running their neighborhoods. Start paying attention to the local offices and stop making fun of people who run for them. They are not nerds and dorks. They are mostly people who want their towns and cities to run a certain way. You should know what way that is before you hand over the keys to your life and livelihood.

Donald Trump didn’t close your schools and Barack Obama didn’t raise your property taxes. Your local government did that. And while our HOA isn’t a government body, it does have elections. I, for one, am guilty of not paying much attention to them in the past, but I have certainly learned a lesson. I hope we all have, and I hope we apply it.



2.Ladera Ranch is unincorporated. This means we have no governing body to appeal to. We must depend on our state representatives (Thank you, Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez!), county board representatives (boo, Katrina Foley!) and the HOA to resolve or refer issues of governance. Right now, that mostly looks like this:

The good news is, we do have an established community council. The Ladera Ranch Civic Council meets the 3rd Tuesday of every other month.

The Ladera Ranch Civic Council (LRCC) was created in 2009 following the 2007/2008 protest of the placement of a 47-megawatt electrical peaker plant in the community. A group of Ladera Ranch residents united to challenge and ultimately defeat SDG&E’s intention for the substation, defending the interests of the residents and advocating for the greater good of Ladera Ranch. The LRCC is a nonprofit, private, 501(c)(4), organization that exists to protect, preserve, and promote this beautiful community. The council has no legal authority. It is a volunteer, nonpartisan organization with no agenda other than to help shepherd the maturation of the community. ​We lobby for our residents around topics such as land use and planning and research issues that affect our community like public safety. We advise our District Supervisor at the Orange County Board of Supervisors. We exist to ensure that our community remains an exceptional place to call home.



The LRCC has recommended incorporating Ladera Ranch over the years, and my sources tell me the HOA has been less than cooperative in that effort. You can draw your own conclusions about that but if it’s true, the HOA is actively resisting local efforts to incorporate and yet is unwilling to act with any responsibility when we have a deadly health crisis in our community.

So, what are we supposed to do? Perhaps it is time to revisit the talk of incorporating. I’m not suggesting it’s a solution, but it at least deserves a discussion.

In the meantime, while the LRCC has no official governing powers, they are still a great forum for residents to be heard and mobilized. LRCC is currently working with neighborhood health watch groups to monitor this issue, so it’s a great idea to show up to their next meeting, which will be September 15th. They usually meet at one of our community clubhouses but check the site or IG account lrciviccouncil to stay updated. They may move to a location with a higher capacity.

The conclusion in this case is the same conclusion I reached during COVID, when I decided to run for our school board and our kids…we’re not paying attention.

I’m guilty. A lot of people are guilty. A few people have been keeping the watch, and we owe them our efforts.

Start asking questions of the people who are running for things, and if you don’t like the answers, don’t vote for them. Better yet, vote for the people who care about the things you care about, not just the Presidents you care about.

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