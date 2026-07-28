Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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cat's avatar
cat
8h

Who is paying for the landscapers? To me, that’s who is responsible or has authority to change the contract and the practices of the landscapers. Or am I missing some info?

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Timothy Fountain's avatar
Timothy Fountain
11h

I used to live in Rancho Santa Margarita. So a bit of nostalgia reading about that part of SoCal. But sorry about the health issues and appreciative of your advice about municipal/local government. It makes a difference to be engaged with people who aren't just on TV or the Internet, but shop where you shop and feel the ups and downs of the neighborhood.

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