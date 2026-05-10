“I hope you have a daughter just like you someday!”

This was a sentence hurled at me often by my own mother as a child. It was never said with joy or anticipation. It was only ever an accusation.

You give me so much grief, I hope the favor is returned to you one day.

Growing up, I just laughed it off. It isn’t an uncommon thing for some parents to say in jest. I think most parents don’t really mean it. I think mine did.

The proof is in the pudding. After 51 years of a tenuous relationship, my mother and I are now completely estranged. The choice was hers, not mine - I know that flies in the face of the ‘estrangement crisis’ we’re seeing in the current culture, but the awful truth is, some parents choose this path as well. Some parents are forced to do it because their grown children are unsafe (drugs, mental illness, etc.). But there are others who choose it. My mother’s excuse was Donald Trump, but it could have been anything. This was a long time coming on her end. I only caught onto the game after she’d already exited our lives.

That’s another story for another day - a longer story with better explanations.

For today, I only wanted to set the scene.

As I stared at my daughter that day, all I could think was, “She’s so beautiful. She’s so funny. Her laugh is so infectious. She’s so smart. She’s so capable. I’m so blessed.”

And suddenly, my mother’s voice popped into my head (a voice I have not heard in almost a year, now). It was scolding and a little cruel.

I hope you have a daughter just like you, someday!

It occurred to me that her wish had come true. My daughter is a lot like me - feisty, curious, intelligent and strong-willed. She has a strong work ethic. She’s the friend people seek out for advice. She’s dependable. She’s hilarious.

These are all the things I like about me, and I see those traits in her, except she is better at all of them. My only advantage is experience.

Yes, I do have a daughter just like me…and she’s wonderful. And every time I see her she becomes more wonderful to me. She helps me see the best parts of myself, too. She is the best mirror, one that reflects the greatest part of me - motherhood.

As I gloried in the glory of my offspring, I found myself feeling deeply sad for my own mother. She really missed the point of me. She never got to experience the perfect pride and perfect love of a mother for the beautiful reflection she has created. She was never able to see me the way I see my own daughter. She’s never been as rich as I am when I’m with my own sweet gem.

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Today, I feel no sadness for myself about that, but I find myself feeling a real sadness for her. She missed out on the beautiful experience God dropped right in her womb. She was bitter about motherhood, and that’s why her ‘wish’ was always a curse.

I’m thankful for her words, now. She may have meant them to sting, but God…

But God…

But God will always repurpose brokenness for wholeness in His Holiness, for those who follow Him.

That curse has become my blessing. Those words ring true, proof of God’s faithfulness to that confused little girl who was never sure where her safety was coming from all those decades ago.

Yes, I have a daughter who is just like me.

And she’s amazing.

Thank you, Lord.

*Happy Mother’s Day to all my fellow moms out there! Some of you are birth moms, some of you are bonus moms, some of you are taking on the role of mom…ALL of you are blessed and appreciated.

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