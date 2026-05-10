Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Zoe Byer's avatar
Zoe Byer
1h

I find myself continuously ‘reframing’ things to stop the evil spiral in my mind. Like you I am estranged from my mother (she blames the trend) and she frequently used the ‘I hope you have a daughter just like you’. It cut me then-I feared motherhood especially having daughters. God blessed me with two daughters and I adore them. This article is the best reframe and I am with you-thank you.

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Anna McCullough's avatar
Anna McCullough
1h

But God...

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