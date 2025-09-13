Just Kira Davis

cgg
2d

Gen X's anthem: Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the right...

The Alexandr Solzhenitsyn piece "The Men Who Wanted to Be Left Alone" is making the rounds online. It is difficult piece to read because as a Gen Xer, I completely get it. Gen X is that man who wanted to be left alone. The question is are we at the point of no mercy. I think we are awfully close. In some ways this is a test - a divine one. Can you forgive 70 X 7? I don't know. I really don't.

Tara Paider
2d

I love you friend. Right there with you.

