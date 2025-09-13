Of course, I’m angry.

I understand you want me to “tone down the rhetoric” and help cooler heads prevail. I understand you want me to stay calm to keep the peace. I understand you don’t want me to generalize or be hyperbolic or enflame the tensions.

I get it. And I don’t care.

This is not a Kira Davis thing. This is a GenX thing.

It’s a very well-traveled meme at this point. Don’t mess with GenX. We drank out of hoses and ran around with no supervision. We used insults like “retarded” and “homo” and that was just what we called out friends. We don’t like nonsense. We don’t care about your feelings. We just want to be left alone, and when we lose our patience we don’t think in terms of time-outs…we think in terms of butt-whuppins.

We are officially out of patience. The Boomers crushed us from the top with their social programs and cultural revolutions. Everyone below us has crushed us with their feelings and their absurd sensitivities. The world ignored our growing impatience, our pleas for everyone to just calm down and get their shit together.

They did so at their peril. We warned everyone where cancel culture/progressive lunacy/political correctness would lead and now we live in a time when our President has suffered two assassination attempts and Charlie Kirk is dead for the sin of speaking freely and peacefully.

So, yes…we are angry. We have had enough of this and now we’re taking the driver’s seat. We run the White House cabinet. We run new media, and we’re the last of the non-Boomers who remember what real America looks like. We’ve been playing nice this whole time.

But Charlie.

From our perspective, there isn’t much more to say. We tried ignoring the progressive lunacy gripping America. Then we tried to engage with it. Then we tried to battle it in the arena of ideas, and now we’re just going to end it.

And don’t think for one second I mean responding to violence in kind. We are perfectly capable of throwing hands when we need to (some, more than others…our bodies have more limitations these days), but we are also highly skilled at being the adults in the room.

We know how to manage emotions - we did it for our parents who crashed out through our entire childhoods. We know how to lead - many of us raised our own parents. We know how to be uncomfortable - we didn’t grow up with water bottles and participation trophies. We know how to suffer- we survived a divorce epidemic and the destruction of the nuclear family.

And most importantly, we know how to not care about hurt feelings. No one cared about ours. We know how to look away from emotionalism and ignore tantrums. Have you seen the videos of those very old Boomer-types laying in LGBT crosswalks and singing in front of the Department of Education (or wherever they hobbled to that day)? Those are our parents. We navigated an entire lifetime of their adult tantrums.

We know how to handle this.

Persuasion and grace still have a place in this nation, and always should. It will be up to the more sober-minded in our generation, and to the younger generations, to take up the mantle of persuasion.

GenX is angry now, and after holding our fire for a lifetime, we’ve had enough. Charlie Kirk was the last straw. Nothing can mute our resolve. We’re turning this car right around and we’re going home and NO ONE is getting dessert.

We’re going to be angry for a while. Don’t talk us out of it. This is not an unrighteous anger. This is not a vengeful anger. This is the anger of maturity - the kind that recognizes harsh times require stiff resolve.

I think we’ve damn well earned it.

