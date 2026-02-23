You may have thought Gavin Newsom is the Governor of California - the world’s 4th largest economy (as he never fails to mention) - but that’s so 2024. While Governor in name, Newsom’s newest moniker is Presidential Candidate.

You can’t run for President if you don’t have a book, so Newsom wrote one. “Young Man In a Hurry” is, ostensibly, his introduction to the greater American public. In service of that story, Newsom has been on a nationwide - and international - tour to talk about his struggles as a child of divorce and growing up with dyslexia.

He recently stopped in Atlanta to cozy up to voters…not a terrible choice. Any viable candidate will need Georgia in their quiver, and any viable Democrat candidate will need the black vote, and anyone with a lick of sense knows if you want the black vote, you must make a pilgrimage to Atlanta. Newsom, no stranger to the dark arts of charm, joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to speak to an eager crowd of Democrat voters.

And Newsom, wrapped in all his electoral glory, did his best “I’m just like you” act to the eager crowd. The problem is, he’s dumb, which he knows (or at least claims to know). He jokes about his low SAT scores often, and did so again in this appearance. So, when an admittedly dumb man with a lot of money and influence looks at a crowd and says, “I’m just like you,” what is he saying?

He’s saying “You’re dumb.” And that’s exactly what Newsom told the Atlanta crowd.

“You know, I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you: I’m like you. I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can tell you, you’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to be in. I still have trouble reading. I have dyslexia—severe dyslexia. I’ve had it since I was a kid. But look, we all have our challenges, and we’ve overcome them.”

Think about what this man just said. Perhaps it would be easier for me to interpret, although his comments seemed pretty clear.

“I’m like you. I’m no better than you.”

But what did he say about himself?

undereducated

intellectually disabled

struggles with literacy

not very sophisticated

And the Mayor laughed. He laughed at that as did many others in the crowd. I’m not sure which is worse - a Governor who wants to be President who thinks the way into the hearts of voters is to identify as an idiot, or the people who actually found that argument to be charming.

Follow-up videos point to a crowd that did not look predominantly black. At the very least there was a diverse mix of Democrats in that audience. But let’s not be naive or silly about this. Let’s not “lawyer” the obvious. You go to Atlanta to talk to black voters and that’s why he had the black mayor of the city moderating the discussion…and that’s why everyone immediately jumped on his comments.

We know what he was doing there. He knows what he was doing there. Mayor Dickens knew what he was doing there.

Gavin Newsom is courting the black vote, and he’s doing it the way all Democrats do it - by appealing to the soft bigotry of low expectations.

