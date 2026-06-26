Just Kira Davis

Just Kira Davis

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Tara Paider's avatar
Tara Paider
7h

I asked grok to build a table starting with the top 10% earners to put in perspective. Unfortunately the table doesn’t copy over … but the “billionaire class” is a subset of the top 400 tax filers in the United States. The top 400 filers pay upwards of $60B in taxes annually. 400 individuals pay $60B in taxes. Let that sink in.

The bulk of the taxes are paid for by the people sitting in the $300-$400k range. There are over 150M tax returns filed and this group is about 1.5M of them. Which tells you that the vast majority of filers pay next to nothing.

Here is the revised table incorporating approximate numbers of tax filers/tax units (based on IRS data for recent years, e.g., ~153–160 million total individual tax returns). Numbers are rounded estimates.

Group

Approx. Number of Taxpayers/Tax Units

Approx. Minimum Threshold (Household)

Approx. Average Annual Income

% of Total Federal Income Taxes

Approx. Total Dollars Paid (Federal Income Tax)

Top 10%

~15–16 million

$210k – $251k

$300k – $400k+

70–72%

~$1.49 – $1.54 trillion

Top 1%

~1.5–1.6 million

$650k – $787k+

$1M – $2M+

38–40%

~$810 – $850 billion

Top 400 (Billionaire proxy, ~top 0.0002%)

~400

Millions (often $100M+)

$100M – $300M+ (highly variable)

~1–3% (estimated)

~$21 – $64 billion

Sources and Notes

• Number of Taxpayers: Derived from IRS Statistics of Income (SOI) data. Total individual tax returns are roughly 153–160 million in recent years. Top 1% and top 10% align with percentile cutoffs; Top 400 is the literal IRS “top 400” highest-income filers (a common proxy for the ultra-wealthy/billionaire class).153

• Income & Tax Shares: Consistent with prior responses (IRS/Tax Foundation/Census-based).

• Dollars Paid: Based on ~$2.13 trillion total individual federal income tax revenue (TY 2022 benchmark); actual recent collections are in a similar range ($2.1T–$2.7T).

• Caveats: “Taxpayers” here refers to tax returns/tax units (which can include joint filers/households). Averages are means (skewed high). Top 400 is an extremely small group, so its dollar share is modest despite very large individual payments.

This illustrates how a small number of high earners fund the bulk of federal income taxes. Let me know if you’d like further breakdowns (e.g., by state, effective rates, or total taxes beyond income tax)!

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Tom Tryggestad's avatar
Tom Tryggestad
4h

Spot on breakdown of Gavie! He’ll be what Libs need him to be to stay relevant, to the detriment of the constituents of California.

I struggle to understand why most people don’t see this but honestly, I think it’s because they simply don’t pay attention, at best, or don’t care which is even more alarming.

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