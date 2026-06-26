Gavin Newsom has never met an opportunity to pander he didn’t like.

Following the DSA sweep in recent New York primaries, Newsom stuck his finger in the air, tested the wind, as saw it was blowing to the extreme left…so that’s where Newsom will blow too.

After vehemently opposing the billionaire tax that has made its way to the California ballot (Newsom indicated he would not sign such a bill), Newsom cut a video on Friday declaring he would support a national billionaire’s tax.

A true minimum tax, a true minimum tax on billionaires that ensures the people at the very top pay at least the tax rate their own workers pay. We also should end this tax free lifestyle loan—this is the gimmick that allows the ultra wealthy to borrow against their stock portfolios while reporting no taxable income.

He also proposed a publicly-owned AI in which every American has a stake.

And as AI reshapes the country, every American should own a piece of the future it builds through a national public equity fund.

Hilariously, Newsom also wants to nuke inheritance windfalls by limiting ‘wealth transfer’ after death. This is ironic considering the base he is courting is largely made up of unemployed, trust-fund babies.

We joke, but it is a disturbing sign of the continued collapse of the Democrat Party. While some, like Van Jones and James Carville, are sounding the alarm (a day late and a dollar short, if you ask me), the Newsoms of the party - the ones with no scruples, principles or core belief systems - are breaking their necks to pivot to the new Democrat base…communists.

He is likely too far ahead of the game at this point. Communism isn’t that popular beyond the coastal blue cities (yet). He’s banking on a base that hasn’t quite yet graduated to national influence. But his pivot is indicative of what Americans can expect from their Democrat candidates going forward.

No Jews.

No capitalists.

No private equity.

No liberty.

If you like your dystopian misery, you can keep your dystopian misery.

Newsom didn’t get away with his blatant ‘pick-me’ move without a little ribbing from the X crowd, all deserved.

Pro-tip: It’s 70%.

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Newsom isn’t a flip-flopper. He believes nothing. He stands for nothing. He’s worse than a flip-flopper. He’s an empty vessel.

He can be filled up with any slop and bullshit that crosses his path, because his soul has no resistance.

He is empty and while Newsom’s future does not worry me, the future of the Democrat party does.