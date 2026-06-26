Gavin Newsom reads the 2028 tea leaves, takes a sharp progressive turn on national 'billionaire tax'
Gavin Newsom has never met an opportunity to pander he didn’t like.
Following the DSA sweep in recent New York primaries, Newsom stuck his finger in the air, tested the wind, as saw it was blowing to the extreme left…so that’s where Newsom will blow too.
After vehemently opposing the billionaire tax that has made its way to the California ballot (Newsom indicated he would not sign such a bill), Newsom cut a video on Friday declaring he would support a national billionaire’s tax.
A true minimum tax, a true minimum tax on billionaires that ensures the people at the very top pay at least the tax rate their own workers pay. We also should end this tax free lifestyle loan—this is the gimmick that allows the ultra wealthy to borrow against their stock portfolios while reporting no taxable income.
He also proposed a publicly-owned AI in which every American has a stake.
And as AI reshapes the country, every American should own a piece of the future it builds through a national public equity fund.
Hilariously, Newsom also wants to nuke inheritance windfalls by limiting ‘wealth transfer’ after death. This is ironic considering the base he is courting is largely made up of unemployed, trust-fund babies.
We joke, but it is a disturbing sign of the continued collapse of the Democrat Party. While some, like Van Jones and James Carville, are sounding the alarm (a day late and a dollar short, if you ask me), the Newsoms of the party - the ones with no scruples, principles or core belief systems - are breaking their necks to pivot to the new Democrat base…communists.
He is likely too far ahead of the game at this point. Communism isn’t that popular beyond the coastal blue cities (yet). He’s banking on a base that hasn’t quite yet graduated to national influence. But his pivot is indicative of what Americans can expect from their Democrat candidates going forward.
No Jews.
No capitalists.
No private equity.
No liberty.
If you like your dystopian misery, you can keep your dystopian misery.
Newsom didn’t get away with his blatant ‘pick-me’ move without a little ribbing from the X crowd, all deserved.
Pro-tip: It’s 70%.
Newsom isn’t a flip-flopper. He believes nothing. He stands for nothing. He’s worse than a flip-flopper. He’s an empty vessel.
He can be filled up with any slop and bullshit that crosses his path, because his soul has no resistance.
He is empty and while Newsom’s future does not worry me, the future of the Democrat party does.
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I asked grok to build a table starting with the top 10% earners to put in perspective. Unfortunately the table doesn’t copy over … but the “billionaire class” is a subset of the top 400 tax filers in the United States. The top 400 filers pay upwards of $60B in taxes annually. 400 individuals pay $60B in taxes. Let that sink in.
The bulk of the taxes are paid for by the people sitting in the $300-$400k range. There are over 150M tax returns filed and this group is about 1.5M of them. Which tells you that the vast majority of filers pay next to nothing.
Here is the revised table incorporating approximate numbers of tax filers/tax units (based on IRS data for recent years, e.g., ~153–160 million total individual tax returns). Numbers are rounded estimates.
Group
Approx. Number of Taxpayers/Tax Units
Approx. Minimum Threshold (Household)
Approx. Average Annual Income
% of Total Federal Income Taxes
Approx. Total Dollars Paid (Federal Income Tax)
Top 10%
~15–16 million
$210k – $251k
$300k – $400k+
70–72%
~$1.49 – $1.54 trillion
Top 1%
~1.5–1.6 million
$650k – $787k+
$1M – $2M+
38–40%
~$810 – $850 billion
Top 400 (Billionaire proxy, ~top 0.0002%)
~400
Millions (often $100M+)
$100M – $300M+ (highly variable)
~1–3% (estimated)
~$21 – $64 billion
Sources and Notes
• Number of Taxpayers: Derived from IRS Statistics of Income (SOI) data. Total individual tax returns are roughly 153–160 million in recent years. Top 1% and top 10% align with percentile cutoffs; Top 400 is the literal IRS “top 400” highest-income filers (a common proxy for the ultra-wealthy/billionaire class).153
• Income & Tax Shares: Consistent with prior responses (IRS/Tax Foundation/Census-based).
• Dollars Paid: Based on ~$2.13 trillion total individual federal income tax revenue (TY 2022 benchmark); actual recent collections are in a similar range ($2.1T–$2.7T).
• Caveats: “Taxpayers” here refers to tax returns/tax units (which can include joint filers/households). Averages are means (skewed high). Top 400 is an extremely small group, so its dollar share is modest despite very large individual payments.
This illustrates how a small number of high earners fund the bulk of federal income taxes. Let me know if you’d like further breakdowns (e.g., by state, effective rates, or total taxes beyond income tax)!
Spot on breakdown of Gavie! He’ll be what Libs need him to be to stay relevant, to the detriment of the constituents of California.
I struggle to understand why most people don’t see this but honestly, I think it’s because they simply don’t pay attention, at best, or don’t care which is even more alarming.